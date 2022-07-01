A breakthrough in the playoffs starts in the summer for the Boling Lady Bulldogs.
The Lady Bulldogs ended their summer league with an emphatic win over El Campo Monday night at Bulldog gym. The win avenged the Lady Bulldogs only loss in their home league, finishing 9-1 in varsity play.
Between the games played in the summer and in a league, with Palacios in the spring, they’ve played 20 games since the playoffs ended. The extra play should be a boon to the Lady Bulldogs come the fall.
“There is a lot of teams in this area that played 20-25 games (last season). We just got finished playing 20 games. That’s a lot of (extra) time to lace up the shoes and play with your teammates. You just start to figure out a lot of stuff,” Boling coach girls basketball coach Johnthan Gibson said.
With the entire eight-girl group returning from last year’s team, there isn’t a need to install Gibson’s system.
“We’ve built the foundation, getting the plays, knowing our presses, knowing system (and) knowing our press breaks. Now we can play with the fun stuff,” Gibson said.
Against El Campo, Boling brought out their A-game with the defense causing the Ladybirds fits. The Lady Bulldogs got most of their offense from incoming senior Madison Malone and incoming junior Savannah Savage. Boling on inbounds passes also hit a number of players for cross-court passes for easy layups.
“Now we’re able to start fine-tuning and playing with other areas of our game,” Gibson said.
The Lady Bulldogs at one point tried an inbounds pass off the back of an unsuspecting Ladybird defender who had her back turned. Boling incoming junior Kenna Gibson used euro steps to get past defenders and draw fouls.
“Just (seeing) little stuff like that has been awesome,” Gibson said.
Boling was also able to work incoming freshmen into the varsity mix during the 10 games they played in the summer.
The Lady Bulldog program from the bottom up got stronger this summer.
Along with varsity playing, Boling also had a junior varsity/middle school league. Boling was one of only two teams in the league that had middle school girls playing. Boling’s middle school athletes played up, seeing junior high school competition for a majority of their games in the summer.
While the middle school team did not see a lot of wins, Gibson felt the competition was invaluable for the young hoopsters.
“It’s not fun getting beat, but I’m proud of the kids and we’re right where we need to be,” Gibson said.
