Texans trade Watson to Cleveland

The next game DeShaun Watson plays in the NFL, he will be wearing a Cleveland Browns’ uniform, as the Houston Texans traded Watson to the Browns.
The trade has not been officially announced, but numerous media outlets have reported the trade.
According to Cleveland.com, the Browns will send the Texans their first-round draft picks in 2022, 2023 and 2024, a third-round pick in 2023, and a fourth-round pick in 2024. The Browns will receive the Texans’ fifth-round pick in 2024. The trade is subject to Watson passing a medical examination.
Watson had a no-trade clause in his contract and to induce him to waive it, the Browns offered Watson a new five-year contract worth $230 million, fully guaranteed, for an average of $46 million, according to Cleveland.com. The contract places Watson second to Aaron Rogers at $50 million per year and just ahead of Patrick Mahomes at $45 million per year.
Watson sat out the 2021 season after 22 massage therapists accused him of sexual assault and harassment. Last Friday, a Harris County grand jury declined to charge Watson with any crimes. With the criminal charges not hanging over his head, several teams contacted the Texans to discuss trade possibilities. The civil lawsuits are still open with no timeline as to when they may be resolved.
Watson is still subject to a suspension by the NFL, but if there is a suspension, most league experts believe it would be around six games. According to media outlets, Watson’s agents, in anticipating a suspension, negotiated a $45 million signing bonus and a 2022 salary of $1 million. If Watson is suspended without pay, he would only lose $58,824 per game as opposed to around $2.7 million if his $46 million annual salary were paid over the course of the season.
The trade speculation took on a circus-like atmosphere as on Thursday, the Carolina Panthers and the Browns were told they were not finalists in the trade contest. The Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints were believed to be the finalists. Then on Friday afternoon, the Browns announced they had made the trade.
The Texans were constrained by the Watson no-trade clause, as once Watson told them he would only waive it for the Browns, the Texans lost much of their negotiating leverage.
NFL schedules have not been announced yet, but the Browns, with Watson at quarterback, will play the Texans in Houston sometime this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.