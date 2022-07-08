The Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Houston Astros) lost an Independence Day game to the El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres) 11-7, but rebounded to win the next two games at Constellation Field.
On Thursday night, Jose Siri, who was recently optioned to Sugar Land after a stint with the Astros, got hit his biggest hit of the year with a three-run walk-off home run, giving the Space Cowboys a 6-3 win.
Over his eight games with the Space Cowboys, Siri has hit .333 (12x36) with three doubles, two triples, five home runs, and 14 RBIs.
Peter Solomon got the start on the mound and allowed two runs (none earned) through six innings of work. Solomon has logged six innings each of his last three starts, recording a 2.50 ERA (5 ER/18 IP) over that span. Chad Donato allowed a run and struck out two batters through three innings of relief. Ronel Blanco, who received his third win of the year, tossed a scoreless 10th, picking up two strikeouts to help set up the walk-off win.
On Wednesday, Lewis Brinson delivered a grand slam and RBI triple to lead the team to a 9-5 victory. The RBI triple from Brinson, which one-hopped the right-field wall, came as part of a five-run third. David Hensley got the third-run outburst started with an RBI double. Corey Julks followed with a two-run double, and Enmanuel Valdez added an RBI single to go with Brinson’s run-scoring triple.
Julks extended his hitting streak to 19 games, which is the longest active streak in Minor League Baseball and the longest overall streak from a Triple A player this season.
Hunter Brown got the start and struck out five through five innings, allowing two runs (one earned) with one walk. Brown leads the PCL with a 2.38 ERA, 97 strikeouts and a .186 opponent’s batting average, is second with a 1.11 WHIP and tied for second with six wins.
Right-hander Forrest Whitley appeared in a Triple A game for the first time since May 2019 on Monday night. Whitley tossed 67 pitches and struck out four batters through 2 2/3 innings his return to the Pacific Coast League.
The Space Cowboys, who drew their Triple A record with 7.581 in fans in attendance, lost 11-7 to El Paso.
Whitley made his fifth professional appearance since undergoing Tommy John surgery in March 2021.
El Paso scored six runs through the first two innings of the night, including a grand slam from Brent Rooker. Former Sugar Land Skeeter CJ Hinojosa hit El Paso’s second grand slam of the night in the fourth, giving him five homers on the season.
Jose Siri got the Space Cowboys on the board with a two-run triple in the third. Taylor Jones drove in Siri with an RBI single.
The Space Cowboys tacked on three more runs in the sixth on the back of a two-run single from Hensley.
All-stars
Sugar Land Space Cowboys right-hander Hunter Brown and catcher Yainer Diaz were selected Thursday to represent the Houston Astros in the 2022 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game.
The 2022 Futures Game will take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, at Dodger Stadium. The game will feature a National League vs. American League format and is scheduled for seven innings.
Upcoming
The two teams were scheduled to play Friday through Sunday at Constellation Field. Promotions for the weekend include a Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond night on Saturday along with a Yordan Alvarez Rookie of the Year bobblehead giveaway, followed by a Jake “The Rake” Meyers bobblehead giveaway on Sunday.
