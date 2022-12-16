O’Neal leads Bulldogs in district football honors

Boling Bulldogs running back Ryan O’Neal earned the district offensive MVP award after rushing for 2,151 yards this season.

 File photo

The Boling Bulldogs were tough this past season going 4-2 in the district with their two losses by 15 total points.

Overall they finished with eight wins, their highest win total since 2017. With the improved play, the district coaches awarded them one of the highest district honors and they recognized several Bulldogs to the district’s offensive and defensive first team.

