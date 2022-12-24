The opening kickoff was delayed one hour due to electrical rolling blackouts from the cold temperatures in Nashville, but the Houston Texans endured the cold weather to win their second game of the season 19-14 over the Titans.
The game time temperature was 20 degrees, the coldest game in Nissan Stadium history, but both teams were able to get on the scoreboard in the first quarter. The Titans scored first as running back Derrick Henry rumbled 48 yards for a touchdown to give the Titans a 7-0 lead.
The Texans responded with an 11-play 75-yard drive and on third and goal from the Tennessee 6 yard line, quarterback Davis Mills fumbled the ball into the end zone. Normally this would be bad news for the Texans, but running back Rex Burkhead recovered the ball in the end zone and the game was tied at 7.
Ka’imi Fairbairn kicked a 25-yard field goal with 6:50 to go in the half, and the Texans led at halftime 10-7.
The Titans took a 14-10 lead with 8:51 to go in the third quarter when quarterback Malik Willis scored on a 14-yard run. In the fourth quarter, the Texans closed to 14-13 on a Fairbairn 22-yard field goal.
With 2:52 to go in the game, the Texans drove 73 yards in five plays with Mills completing 4 of 4 passes including a 6-yard pass to Brandin Cooks for the go-ahead touchdown. The two-point conversion failed, and the Texans lead 19-14.
As Texans fans are well aware of, this is when bad things happen. This time the Titans made the poor decisions as Willis was intercepted by Christian Harris at the Houston 42 yard line and he returned the ball to the Tennessee 38 yard line. The Texans went three and out and punted the ball back to the Titans at their 4 yard line with 1:10 to go in the game.
The Titans quickly moved the ball to the Texans 43 yard line with five seconds to go but Jalen Pitre intercepted the Titans Hail Mary pass in the end zone and the Texans had their second win of the season.
“Our guys definitely showed up today. I thought Davis Mills threw some good balls, and Brandin Cooks was outstanding. We needed a drive at the end of the game and that says a lot for the guys to go down and score. Our guys just fought the whole game. We needed this one. We are 2-1-1 in our division, and we want to end up with the best record in the division,” Texans head coach Lovie Smith said.
For the game, Mills completed 17 of 28 passes for 178 yards and one touchdown. Royce Freeman rushed 16 times for 32 yards. The Texans generated 219 yards of total offense.
“It’s awesome. A great feeling to beat a division opponent. We have been fighting all season but haven’t been able to get the results. Today we finished the game,” Mills said.
For the Titans, Willis completed 12 of 23 passes for 99 yards and had two interceptions. Henry carried the ball 23 times for 126 yards and one touchdown.
Next week, the Texans play Jacksonville at NRG Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
Q1: 8:48 TEN Derrick Henry 48-yard touchdown run. Randy Bullock extra point kick.
2:34 HOU Rex Burkhead fumble recovery in endzone for touchdown. Ka’imi Fairbairn extra point kick.
Q2: 6:50 HOU Fairbairn 25-yard field goal.
Q3: 8:51 TEN Malik Willis 14-yard touchdown run. Bullock extra point kick.
Q4: 7:25 HOU Fairbairn 22-yard field goal.
2:52 HOU Brandin Cooks 6-yard touchdown pass from Davis Mills. 2-point conversion failed.
