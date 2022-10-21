Sealy trounces Wharton 54-6

The Sealy Tigers came to town Friday night and flattened the Wharton Tigers 54-6 in Wharton’s last home game of the football season.
Sealy (4-4, 2-2) got on board first with a 6-yard pass by D’vonne Hmielewski followed by a 2-point conversion for an 8-0 lead. Late in the first quarter Sealy repeated the effort and went up 16-0. Nearly three minutes later Sealy recovered a bad snap by Wharton and Hmielewski again hit a receiver in the end zone for 23-0 lead.
With 6:16 to go in the first half, Kendon Mayberry intercepted the ball at the 12 yard line and a couple plays later Raymond Hudson carried the ball into the end zone for Wharton’s only touchdown. A 2-point conversion failed and the score stood at 23-6. With just under two minutes to go in the half, Sealy scored again and went to the lockers up 30-6.
Midway through the third quarter some pushing and shoving took place between the two teams, leading to offsetting unsportsmanlike conduct calls, however, coach Alvin Dotson was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct.
“You know, you have some things that third quarter that could have been handled a lot different, but I feel like the key is to stay in the fight. I’m really proud of them; it was a rough third quarter but we got through it,” Dotson said after the game.
Wharton held Sealy and the visitors settled for a field goal, extending their lead to 33-6. A short time later they crossed the goal line again, this time Kane Killough scored and the visiting Tigers went up 40-6.
Wharton got a second interception but couldn’t capitalize on it. Sealy in turn scored again for a 47-6 lead. The rounded out the scoring in the fourth quarter with Killough catching a touchdown pass.
After the game, both teams huddled midfield and both coaches spoke.
“We were just talking about brotherhood and how it’s more than about football. How, you know, life is a lot like football, getting knocked down and getting back up,” Dotson said. ‘I told all the guys no matter what I love ‘em. I love what this sport does to show you character or expose character. The (Sealy) coach (Shane Mobley) has some nice things to say about how hard we played and it’s about unity and being a community. It’s not it’s not about, you know, fighting or anything like that. And I’m glad we did this because the kids need to know that there’s love between each community and that’s what we need in this world.”
Dotson said it was tough for his team because he was starting so many young players on the offensive line.
“We have three freshmen starting, three freshmen, a sophomore, one senior start on offensive line,” he said. “Had some kids that I felt like last week that they couldn’t play this week. And we had a lot of youngsters playing up front.”
Hudson had his lowest offensive output of the season with 55 yards on 20 carries.
“Last two games he has been really game-planned well to stop him, but we’ve got to find creative ways, more ways of getting the ball out there. I thought he started off the first half pretty good, but you know, he slowed down and they had they had a good game plan.”
Wharton (3-6, 1-4) finished the regular season next Friday on the road in Bellville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.