Sealy trounces Wharton 54-6

Wharton running back Raymond Hudson is tripped up by Sealy defenders early in the first quarter of Friday’s game at Eddie Joseph Memorial Stadium. Sealy beat Wharton 54-6.

 Joe Southern

The Sealy Tigers came to town Friday night and flattened the Wharton Tigers 54-6 in Wharton’s last home game of the football season.

Sealy (4-4, 2-2) got on board first with a 6-yard pass by D’vonne Hmielewski followed by a 2-point conversion for an 8-0 lead. Late in the first quarter Sealy repeated the effort and went up 16-0. Nearly three minutes later Sealy recovered a bad snap by Wharton and Hmielewski again hit a receiver in the end zone for 23-0 lead.

