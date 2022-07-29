It’s been nearly nine long months but the sound of chinstraps tightening and shoulder pads popping are right around the corner.
It’s hours away from the first football practice of the year.
Updated: July 29, 2022 @ 5:39 pm
Wharton and Boling, come Aug 1., will start their journey into another football season. While they don’t have two-a-days, the practices are still long and filled with sweat.
As someone who just stands around and takes photos, I can barely take it. Yet these kids will spend hours a day giving it their all so on Friday nights they can give you the fans, parents and supporters in general a thrilling show.
Football in Wharton County is home to some hard-hitting just like in other areas throughout the state, and the work the football players put in during the summer and practice will hopefully set them apart.
It takes a special person to be a football player. That wasn’t me. Waking up early, lifting weights, and then getting hit or hitting others wasn’t part of my makeup. I do find it kind of funny that I now have a job where I document all the hard work these athletes put in as a way to remind me, maybe I should have done this.
Basketball was more my jam; the air-conditioned gym was very alluring to me. I say all that to say, if you see a football player around and about give them some encouragement. What these 14-18-year-olds do is tough and a small token of appreciation could go a long way. I wish the town where I came from cared as much as y’all do about high school sports. Maybe if they did, I would have played.
