Space Cowboys beat odds in Vegas

Sugar Land Space Cowboys mascot Orion gets ready to race a youngster between innings of a game earlier this year. The team will celebrate his birthday Sunday with an Orion bobblehead giveaway.

 Joe Southern

The Sugar Land Space Cowboys took four-of-six games from Las Vegas, scoring a combined 71 runs through the series last week in their first trip to Las Vegas in franchise history.

Lewis Brinson homered for the fourth time in his last five games – while Edwin Diaz collected five RBIs – as the Space Cowboys went on to win 12-1 over the Aviators Sunday night at Las Vegas Ballpark.  

