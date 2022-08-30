Space Cowboys beat odds in Vegas

The Sugar Land Space Cowboys took four-of-six games from Las Vegas, scoring a combined 71 runs through the series last week in their first trip to Las Vegas in franchise history.
Lewis Brinson homered for the fourth time in his last five games – while Edwin Diaz collected five RBIs – as the Space Cowboys went on to win 12-1 over the Aviators Sunday night at Las Vegas Ballpark.
Brinson hit a three-run homer in the fourth, giving him 22 on the season. He continued his prolific August and ranks second in the Pacific Coast League with a .373 average and third with a 1.120 OPS during the month.
Edwin Diaz collected a two-run single to open what finished as a seven-run fourth inning for the Space Cowboys. Yainer Diaz added a two-run single two batters later before Brinson punctuated the frame with his home run. Edwin Diaz struck again in the sixth with a three-run double.
Houston Astros No. 1 prospect Hunter Brown came on in relief and struck out four batters through 3 1/3 scoreless and hitless innings.
The Space Cowboys hit four home runs in a 15-14 loss Saturday night in a wild game against the Aviators.
Down by five heading into the seventh inning, the team scored 11 consecutive runs, starting with a leadoff home run by Scott Manea, his second of the year. Korey Lee gave the team the lead later in that inning, with a tape measure three-run blast that registered at 102 MPH. The home run gave Lee his 19th on the season, and fifth in the series.
The team scored six runs in the seventh inning and followed that up with five more in the eighth. It was the third time in the series that they had scored double-digit runs in a game.
Eight of the nine Space Cowboy hitters recorded a hit in Saturday's contest, and six of them enjoyed multi-hit games.
The Aviators proceeded to pull off a stunning seven-run comeback in the bottom of the ninth, however, spoiling another offensive onslaught from the Space Cowboys. Forrest Whitley struck out a season-high seven batters in four innings out of the bullpen, raising his total to 34 on the year.
The Space Cowboys belted four homers and 19 hits in Thursday night’s 11-6 victory over Las Vegas. The Space Cowboys jumped out ahead 5-0 in the top of the second following a solo shot from outfielder Justin Dirden and RBI singles from Corey Julks, Lewis Brinson, and Taylor Jones.
The Space Cowboys returned to Constellation Field Tuesday for six games against the Albuquerque Isotopes. Promotions include a Jose Altuve replica jersey giveaway on Friday, along with postgame fireworks. Saturday is Kate Flannery night and there will be a fauxback pullover jersey giveaway. On Sunday the team celebrates mascot Orion’s birthday with a bobblehead giveaway.
