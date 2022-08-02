With “Return of the Mack” by Mark Morrison playing through a speaker on the practice field, the Wharton Tigers went through their first day of two-a-days Monday afternoon.
Like the song, the Tigers hope their first day back is the start of their comeback.
After an hour of weights, the Tigers took to the practice field next to the field house. Sweat dripped from Tigers’ faces as they tightened their chinstraps and went through drill after drill.
“I can see the environment changing,” senior Jarrad Newsome said. “Everybody has brought in and (we’re) ready to win.”
Music played throughout practice, helping keep the energy high with the heat bearing down on the players. Players went through different stations across the field, learning their positions. In between each station, players ran 100-yard gassers as part of their conditioning. The day started with the offense and ended with the defense.
Members of the community lined East Ahldag Street, mostly sitting in their vehicles watching practice.
The coaching staff encouraged players to compete. During the 100-yard sprints, coaches urged players to find someone to beat as they ran over and back across the field.
“You can tell the coaches care about us more. They want to see us accomplish our goals,” Newsome said. “They want us to focus on character and be a better man.”
Following practice, Wharton ISD Superintendent Michael O’Guin stopped by after watching drills earlier. O’Guin told players he was excited about the team and that the community supports them and wants them to succeed. O’Guin noted that the turnout this season was bigger than last year, with around 82 Tigers on Monday.
“It really helps being a new coach coming in and you have that type of support,” Wharton Athletic Director Alvin Dotson II said. “(My assistant) coaches have been working and showing kids you care. Showing kids you can relate to them. Showing them I’ve been through some of the same things you’ve been going through and it’s paying off right now.”
While numbers were strong on day one, Dotson knows the challenge was if they can keep up the same turnout the rest of the week. Shoulder pads were added today and on Saturday, the Tigers will get their first taste of full contact with an early morning practice at Eddie Joseph Memorial Stadium. The community is invited to come out watch and support the Tigers from around 9-10:30 a.m.
