Space Cowboys wrapping up last stand at home

Corey Julks smacks the ball during the Sept. 17 game for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys against the visiting Salt Lake Bees. He hit a three-run home run later in the game to propel the Space Cowboys to a 6-1 win. Julks was named the Space Cowboys Player of the Year.

 Photo by Joe Southern

Jake Meyers belted a two-run home run Thursday night at Constellation Field as the Sugar Land Space Cowboys were defeated 4-3 by the Albuquerque Isotopes.  

Meyers’ two-run opposite-field homer in the third came after a four-run top half of the inning for Albuquerque. It was Meyers’ fifth home run with the Space Cowboys this season. He finished the night 3-for-4 with a double to go with his two-run homer.  

