Space Cowboys wrapping up last stand at home

Jake Meyers belted a two-run home run Thursday night at Constellation Field as the Sugar Land Space Cowboys were defeated 4-3 by the Albuquerque Isotopes.
Meyers’ two-run opposite-field homer in the third came after a four-run top half of the inning for Albuquerque. It was Meyers’ fifth home run with the Space Cowboys this season. He finished the night 3-for-4 with a double to go with his two-run homer.
Pedro León brought the Space Cowboys to within one in the eighth with an RBI double to score Korey Lee, who led the inning off with a double of his own.
Albuquerque scored its four runs in the third on a two-run triple from Brenton Doyle and two-run home run from Carlos Perez.
Colin McKee, Nick Hernandez and Ronel Blanco each compiled two scoreless innings in relief. McKee and Blanco had three strikeouts through their two innings.
Corey Julks and Edwin Diaz each homered Wednesday afternoon, helping lead the Space Cowboys to a 4-3 win over the Isotopes at Constellation Field.
The win was the fourth straight for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, matching their longest home winning streak of the season.
Julks tied the game at 2-2 in the third with his 29th home run of the season. He leads the Space Cowboys and is tied for fourth in the Pacific Coast League in home runs. Over his last 11 games, Julks has hit .333 (15x35) with four home runs and 10 RBI.
Marty Costes came around to score on Julks’ homer and finished the day 3-for-4 with a trio of singles and a stolen base.
Albuquerque regained the lead in the fourth after scoring on a ground-ball double play. Diaz gave the Space Cowboys the lead for good on the afternoon with a two-run homer to straightaway center in the sixth, which traveled 424 feet. It was Diaz’s third homer since being assigned to the Space Cowboys from Double A Corpus Christi and his 12th combined of the year.
Joe Perez made his Triple A debut with a start at third base and went 2-for-3 with a pair of singles.
Korey Lee’s go-ahead RBI single in the eighth inning kicked off the Space Cowboys’ final home series of the season with a 3-2 win over the Isotopes on Tuesday night at Constellation Field.
Lee drove in Alex De Goti with his opposite-field RBI single to give the Space Cowboys their first lead of the night in the eighth. Julks tied the game earlier in the inning with an RBI single to score Diaz.
Diaz delivered the Space Cowboys’ first run of the night with an RBI single in the third to plate Justin Dirden and tie the game at 1-1. Julks, Lee and Diaz each finished the night with a pair of singles to lead the Space Cowboys offensive attack.
Joe Record, Blake Taylor, Ronel Blanco and JP France combined to toss five scoreless innings of relief behind starter Misael Tamarez. Blanco picked up the winning decision with a scoreless eighth and France picked up his third save of the year with a scoreless ninth. France has logged a 2.88 ERA (13 ER/40.2 IP) through his 16 relief appearances this season.
Carlos Perez opened the game’s scoring with an RBI single in the first and Ryan Vilade provided Albuquerque’s other run of the night with a solo home run in the fourth.
Prior to Thursday’s game, the Space Cowboys announced their end-of-season awards, with Corey Julks named Player of the Year, Hunter Brown named Pitcher of the Year, Alex De Goti named Defender of the Year and Enoli Paredes named Reliever of the Year.
The Space Cowboys also acknowledged manager Mickey Storey, who reached 300 career managerial wins earlier this month. He was given a commemorative Space Cowboys home jersey that read “300 Wins” on the back to honor the achievement.
The Space Cowboys conclude their final home stand of the season this weekend. On Monday they end the season with three games in Round Rock against the Express.
