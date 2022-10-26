Things didn’t exactly go according to plan for the Boling Bulldogs (6-2, 3-1) last Friday night, losing their first district game.
Despite the loss, they are playing for the district championship against the Tidehaven Tigers (6-2, 4-0) on the road this Friday night.
Boling did a lot right against East Bernard last Friday night, but a late turnover ended their hopes of going undefeated in district. The Bulldogs’ running game remained strong against East Bernard, posting nearly 400 yards on the ground.
Tidehaven and Boling had the two top offenses in district. The Tigers offense is coming through the pass and the run and they have more than 3,200 yards of offense.
The game Friday night will feature two of the district’s top runners.
The Tigers’ run game is provided by junior Joseph Dodds. He is second in district in yards with 1,030 yards. While he is behind Boling junior Ryan O’Neal, Dodds holds a slight edge in yards gained per attempt.
Tidehaven freshman Kale Russell has thrown the ball for 1,246 yards and is completing 48% of his passes. The beneficiary of most of Russell’s passes is senior Ti’Shaun Davis.
Davis is 6-foot-1 and an electric player. He leads the district in yards and touchdowns and he is averaging close to 30 yards a reception. Davis also averaging 24 yards a punt return.
Boling’s pass defense is the best in district, however, East Bernard found success last Friday night. Bulldog senior quarterback/defensive back Jaxson Urbanek leads the team with two interceptions.
If the game turns into a track meet, Boling’s offense will be up to the task. The Bulldogs are averaging 39.3 points to the Tigers’ 33.1 points per game.
The Bulldogs should eclipse 3,000 yards rushing against Tidehaven. They are currently sitting at 2,890 yards through eight games.
O’Neal leads the team, the district and the county in rushing with 1,530 yards to go with 19 touchdowns. O’Neal also has the 15 most yards in Texas, according to Maxpreps.com. Of the top 15, he has the 10th most touchdowns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.