Space Cowboys wrap up successful month

Pedro León belted a three-run home run as part of a seven-run first inning for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys Thursday night but it was not enough as the Space Cowboys lost to the Albuquerque Isotopes 9-7 at Constellation Field.
Justin Dirden scored Corey Julks on an RBI ground out in the first to get the Space Cowboys on the board and León followed three batters later with his homer, giving him 15 on the season. Alex De Goti delivered an RBI single and an error from Albuquerque third baseman Bret Boswell off the bat of Julks led to another pair of runs.
The Space Cowboys did not score again on the night as the Isotopes plated seven unanswered runs. They took the lead in the eighth on a pair of solo home runs from Boswell and Tim Lopes. Coco Montes padded the lead with a solo shot in the ninth.
Blake Taylor began an MLB rehab assignment by getting the start in Thursday’s contest. Taylor, who is currently on the Houston Astros’ 60-Day Injured List with left elbow discomfort, tossed 22 pitches and struck out a batter through 2/3 of an inning.
JP France tossed two scoreless innings of relief in the loss, striking out two batters and allowing just one hit. France is third in the Pacific Coast League with 127 strikeouts and fourth with a 4.01 ERA.
After getting rained out on Tuesday, the two teams went at it on Wednesday with the Space Cowboys prevailing 8-6. The team eclipsed 200 runs in August as they wrapped up their most successful month of the year with 205 runs, which led all full-season teams in Minor League Baseball. They also led all full-season MiLB teams with a .898 OPS and finished with a 17-8 record in August.
Korey Lee hit his sixth homer in his last seven games. Corey Julks hit a leadoff home run to give the Space Cowboys an early lead, also giving him a team-leading 24 home runs on the season. Julks drew a bases-loaded walk in the second, leading into a four-run third inning.
Lee drove in the first run of the third with an RBI single, Marty Costes followed with an RBI double and Alex De Goti capped it with a two-run single.
Albuquerque tied the game at 6-6 in the top of the fourth, and Taylor Jones gave the Space Cowboys the lead for good in the bottom half of the inning with an RBI double.
Lee punctuated the win with his 10th home run in August, which led the Pacific Coast League. It was also his 20th home run of the year, as he joined Julks and Lewis Brinson as 20-homer players with the Space Cowboys this season. Lee was fifth in the PCL with a 1.087 OPS in August.
Josh James, Jon Olczak, Nick Hernandez, Parker Mushinski and Enoli Paredes combined for five scoreless innings of relief to finish the game.
Dom Nuñez and former Sugar Land Skeeter Wynton Bernard helped lead the Albuquerque offense, each driving in two runs.
Catcher Yainer Diaz had his contract selected Thursday by the Astros with active rosters expanding. Hunter Brown had his contract selected by the Astros on Thursday after being promoted to the Taxi Squad on Monday.
Prior to Thursday's game, the Astros designated pitcher Peter Solomon and infielder Niko Goodrum for assignment as corresponding moves to add Brown and Diaz to the team's 40-man roster. Outfielder Lewis Brinson was traded to the San Francisco Giants.
The Space Cowboys will host the Houston Astros for a Spring Training exhibition on March 27 at Constellation Field, as Major League Baseball announced its 2023 Spring Training schedule Wednesday.
The exhibition will serve as one of the marquee events in the City of Sugar Land’s history, with the Astros making their first ever playing appearance of any kind in Sugar Land. It will also be the first ever playing appearance from a Major League Baseball club of any kind in Sugar Land. The two teams will meet for another exhibition on March 28 at Minute Maid Park.
Tickets to the exhibition game are currently available only to those purchasing a 2023 Space Cowboys full-season or half-season memberships.
The Space Cowboys wrap up their series against the Albuquerque Isotopes this weekend. Saturday is Kate Flannery night and there will be a fauxback pullover jersey giveaway. On Sunday the team celebrates mascot Orion’s birthday with a bobblehead giveaway.
