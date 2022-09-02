Space Cowboys wrap up successful month

Pedro León of the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, pictured here in a game earlier this season, belted a three-run homer Thursday night to give the Space Cowboys an early lead over the Albuquerque Isotopes in a 9-7 loss.

 Joe Southern

Pedro León belted a three-run home run as part of a seven-run first inning for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys Thursday night but it was not enough as the Space Cowboys lost to the Albuquerque Isotopes 9-7 at Constellation Field.  

Justin Dirden scored Corey Julks on an RBI ground out in the first to get the Space Cowboys on the board and León followed three batters later with his homer, giving him 15 on the season. Alex De Goti delivered an RBI single and an error from Albuquerque third baseman Bret Boswell off the bat of Julks led to another pair of runs.  

