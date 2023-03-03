The Wharton Lady Tigers softball team’s path to the playoffs will be harder this season.
While Wharton returns several starters, the district got deeper with the addition of the Needville Lady Jays following the last UIL realignment.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please sign up to subscribe to the Wharton Journal-Spectator online edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day Online Access
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|One Month Online Access
|$9.00
|for 30 days
|Six Months Online Access
|$31.00
|for 180 days
|Two Years Online Access
|$87.00
|for 730 days
|One Yr Online Access
|$48.00
|for 365 days
If you already subscribe to our print edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the Wharton Journal Spectator.
The Wharton Lady Tigers softball team’s path to the playoffs will be harder this season.
While Wharton returns several starters, the district got deeper with the addition of the Needville Lady Jays following the last UIL realignment.
With Needville in the district, five teams that made the playoffs, including Wharton, will be battling for the four postseason spots.
During non-district play, the Lady Tigers (7-7) have been up and down. Their offense has put up big numbers in a handful of games. In others games, they’ve had a hard time plating runs.
Despite an up-and-down record, Lady Tiger coach Kelli Treybig was happy with what she saw in their final tournament before district play. In the tournament they went 4-1, scoring 52 runs, their biggest win coming against Weslaco East, a 5A school that went two rounds deep in playoffs last season.
“At the tournament this past weekend, we really turned it up on offense and being disciplined at the plate so I am happy with this progress,” Treybig said. “We have to overcome having the one bad inning on defense to be able to be successful in district.”
All five Lady Tigers’ all-district players returned from last season, including the district’s co-newcomer of the year Sinahyah Martinez, a junior this year. Seniors Macayla Jackson, Diamond Sedillo and Hailey Rodriguez and junior Zoey Johnson also earned all-district honors.
“This group is almost the same group as last year and for the most part the year before (that as well), so I like that they know each other’s strengths and weaknesses and can help each other at practice to work on the little things to make the team stronger,” Treybig said.
Martinez has maintained a high level of play, through non-district she’s leading the Lady Tigers with a near .500 batting average. Martinez has also been a pest on the base paths, so far racking up 12 steals, nearly half of Wharton’s total steals.
Wharton has experience returning this season in the circle with seniors Sienna Owens and Diamond Sedillo. Both have been getting work throughout non-district games.
The Lady Tigers in district this upcoming season will play El Campo, Bellville, Needville, Brookshire Royal, Sealy, and Navasota. El Campo and Sealy are both state-ranked by the Texas Girls Coaching Association.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.