Brahmarettes are giant-killers

East Bernard senior Kellen Dorotik meets the ball in the air, getting ready to send it past Terry defenders at Foster High School.

 Photo by Joshua Reese

After losing two of the better volleyball players in 3A through graduation, the East Bernard Brahmarettes (18-5) haven’t lost much of a step, but they’ve been able to maintain their place as a state-ranked team this season.

The Brahmarettes this past weekend placed seventh out of 40 teams in the Lamar Consolidated Battle of the Brazos tournament. While facing many bigger 5A and 6As, the Brahmarettes not only held their own but managed to sweep five schools.

