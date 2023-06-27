The Wharton Lady Tigers had a strong close to the regular season, with the District 25 coaches awarding the team three top all-district end-of-season awards.
Of the Lady Tigers’ three award winners, two will be returning next season.
Two Wharton juniors earned first-team honors with shortstop Sinahyah Martinez and centerfielder Zoey Johnson earning recognition from the district.
Martinez hit nearly .500 for the Lady Tigers this past season as their lead-off hitter. Martinez was the district’s newcomer of the year, last season.
“She really emerged as a leader this year, not only on offense and defense but as an encourager in the dugout and at practice. She is able to keep a cool head when it comes to tough situations or innings and calm her teammates down,” Lady Tigers Kelli Treybig said.
The speedy junior stole 25 bases and was only caught twice and scored 37 runs, both team-highs.
“We knew that every time she came back around in the batting lineup, she would make something happen. She’s a playmaker for sure,” Treybig said. “Her defense was impeccable. Just about every game she would make seven-eight outs, there’s no way we could have won the games we did without her hustle, speed, and consistency.”
Johnson had a .329 batting average, the second-highest on the team. Despite not having a home run, she showed power with 10 extra-base hits, including four triples, the second-most on the team. The junior slugger drove in 23 Lady Tigers, one off the team-high.
“Zoey had a year of resiliency. She started off strong and then went into a slump on offense, but she battled through it and came out of it right at the point in the season when we really needed it,” Treybig said. “She had some key hits in the last few weeks of the season that carried us through those tough games that we had to win. Of course, her defense in the outfield was consistent as always. When a ball was hit to centerfield we knew that was an out.”
Of the starting nine Lady Tigers, Johnson had the third-fewest errors on the team.
In most other years, Lady Tiger senior third baseman Macayla Jackson would have earned first-team honors. However, in a crowded infield district-wide, the district coaches gave her second-team recognition. Jackson was a power-hitter, while a loss, in the first district game of the season, she hit a home run off the Sealy scoreboard in centerfield, her first of five long balls this past season.
Treybig felt Jackson was an all-around threat for them and will be tough to replace now that she’s graduated.
“District this year was so stacked full of talented players that it was a tough contest to make the first team. She is leaving us with such big shoes to fill. Her leadership was a huge asset to the team this year, but also she was another one that when the ball was hit to her we just knew that a play would be made,” Treybig said. “She had the pickoff in the eighth inning of the Sealy tiebreaker game that allowed us to win that one and make the playoffs. She was so consistent on both offense and defense and of course, our home run hitter. She just made the games so much more exciting. She gave the team hope that we could stay in or come back in every game.”
Rounding out the Lady Tigers’ honors were seniors Madison Hernandez and Sienna Owens and sophomore Khelbi Mayberry who received honorable mentions.
Hernandez was a slick-fielding second baseman and scored 11 runs. Owens threw 130.2 innings and earned 10 wins. Mayberry hit .312 and was one of only four Lady Tigers that hit .300 or higher this past season.
The Lady Tigers finished fourth in district, sneaking into the playoffs by beating Sealy in the final game of the regular season. In the first round of the playoffs, they lost to Sweeny.
DISTRICT 25 TOP HONORS
District MVP: Makala Smith (sophomore) Needville
Offensive MVP: Kate Bubela (senior) El Campo
Defensive MVP: Keona Wells (junior) El Campo
Newcomer of the Year: Josey Cantu (freshman) Needville
Coach of the Year: Amber Schmidt (district champion) Needville
