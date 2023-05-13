Space Cowboys mired in league cellar

Sugar Land’s Alex McKenna is tagged out at second by El Paso’s Matthew Batton during Tuesday’s game at Constellation Field. The Space Cowboys rallied to win the game 5-4.

 Photo by Joe Southern

Altuve to rehab this weekend in Sugar Land

The Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Astros) have had a hard time getting off the launch pad to start the 2023 season in the AAA Pacific Coast League.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.