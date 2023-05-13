Space Cowboys mired in league cellar

Altuve to rehab this weekend in Sugar Land
Updated: May 14, 2023 @ 12:57 am
Altuve to rehab this weekend in Sugar Land
The Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Astros) have had a hard time getting off the launch pad to start the 2023 season in the AAA Pacific Coast League.
Not only are they in last place in the East Division, but at 14-21 they are in last place in the league.
The team is currently in a home stand at Constellation Field against the El Paso Chihuahuas (Padres) where they are 2-1 in the first three games of the six-game series. Sugar Land opened the series Tuesday trailing 4-0 going to the bottom of the eighth, but rallied to force an extra inning and won 5-4 on a walk-off single by Pedro León. The next night the Space Cowboys attempted another late rally but fell short 4-3. On Thursday the Space Cowboys again went into an extra inning for a 7-6 victory.
Prior to the current home stand, the Space Cowboys played a wild series against the Isotopes (Rockies) in Albuquerque, New Mexico. With the help of rehabbing Astros star Michael Brantley, Sugar Land romped their hosts 14-3. The next night the Isotopes returned the favor 22-4. A Wednesday afternoon shootout ended in favor of the Space Cowboys 16-13. The hitting machine continued the next day with the Space Cowboys coming from six runs down to win 9-8 off a Justin Dirden grand slam, his second in as many days.
The Isotopes walked off on Saturday in another shootout 10-9. Then came a huge, record-setting 24-8 win for the Space Cowboys to end the road trip with a 4-2 series win. That game set franchise records for:
• Most hits in a game: 30;
• Most extra-base hits: 14;
• Total bases: 60;
• Most individual hits in a game: Korey Lee with six;
• Most runs scored in a game: 24; and
• Individual at-bats, with three players recording seven trips to the plate.
The series against El Paso continued Friday night when Houston Astros’ All-Star second baseman Jose Altuve begins a Major League rehab assignment. Altuve is returning from a broken right thumb suffered in the World Baseball Classic. This will be Altuve’s second rehab assignment with the Space Cowboys after appearing with Sugar Land while the Space Cowboys were in Oklahoma City on April 29 and 30 of 2022. In those two games, Altuve went 3-for-7 with a double and a run scored.
The series concludes this weekend with big promotions. Friday’s game includes a Jose Altuve replica World Series ring. Saturday features an orange Jeremy Pena jersey giveaway.
Next week the Space Cowboys travel back to Oklahoma City for six games with the Dodgers before returning to Constellation Field May 23 to take on the Salt Lake Bees.
