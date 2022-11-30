Pair of Tigers named all-district

Wharton Tigers senior Raymond Hudson II (4) was named District 10 first team all-district running back.

 Joe Southern

The Wharton Tigers did not make the playoffs this season, but they snapped a 21-game losing streak and won their first district game in two years.

The District 10 coaches awarded the Tigers two first-team honors for their improved play this past season.

