Pair of Tigers named all-district

The Wharton Tigers did not make the playoffs this season, but they snapped a 21-game losing streak and won their first district game in two years.
The District 10 coaches awarded the Tigers two first-team honors for their improved play this past season.
Wharton doubled their offensive production, scoring 18.1 points per game. Both of their first-team honors came on the offensive side of the ball.
Tigers senior running back Raymond Hudson II led the team in rushing and scoring this past season earning first-team recognition.
“Raymond is the definition of a football player,” Wharton head football coach Alvin Dotson II said. “He led our team on and off the field. He gained over 1,000 yards with a young offensive line most of the year (and) he has all the attributes of a division one running back.”
Hudson finished the year with 1,121 all-purpose yards, picking up more than 500 yards from last season.
Fellow senior wide receiver Jared Newsome was given the Tigers’ other first-team honor.
“Newsome is a game-breaker. He has great speed and is even better in the open field. He is going to do well at the next level,” Dotson said.
Newsome had 468 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns, averaging nearly 30 yards a catch.
Wharton also received two second-team honors with senior offensive lineman Giovanni Martin and junior JaKorian Baldridge, defensive back, getting recognition.
Martin anchored the offensive line that paved the way for 1,648 rushing yards.
“Martin works hard at everything he does. He goes 100 percent on every play. His character, leadership, and determination will continue to make him a success on and off the field,” Dotson said.
Baldridge will be the Tigers lone returning all-district player next season and Dotson expects big things from him. He had 30 tackles, an interception and three pass breakups.
“(JaKorian) is one the better athletes in the area,” Dotson said. “He played multiple positions and started both ways. He never came off the field. He led the team in tackles in the secondary and had multiple interceptions. (He’s) going to have (an) even better year next year.”
Rounding out the Tigers district honors was sophomore defensive end Jacoryan Dickerson earning an honorable mention.
District 10 awards
District MVP: Justin Cryer (SR) - Royal
Offensive MVP: Dashawn Adams (SR) - Royal
Defensive MVP: DJ Sanders (Soph) - Bellville
Utility MVP: Haden Wernecke (SR) - Sealy
Newcomer of Year: Ashton Robinson (Soph) - Royal
Staff of the Year: Bellville
First team offense
Quarterback: D’Vonne Hmielewski (SR) - Sealy
Offensive line: Marcus Smith (SR) - Bellville, Jakob Hranicky (SR) - Bellville, Rylan Reichardt (JR) - Sealy, Jalen Bray (JR) - Royal, Brandon Russell (SR) - La Marque and Peyton Johnson (SR) - Columbia
Running back: Raymond Hudson (SR) - Wharton and DD Murray (Soph) - Bellville
Wide receiver: Dylan Thomas (JR) - La Marque, Jared Newsome (SR) - Wharton, Bradon Ward (SR) - Bellville and Antonio Page (SR) - Royal
Tight end: Bucky Koy (SR) - Bellville
First team defense
Defensive line: Cory Richardson (JR) - Bellville, Clay Coleman (SR) - Sealy, William Forrester (SR) - Sealy and Jeremiah Robinson (SR) - Royal
Linebacker: Zach White (SR) - Columbia, Conner Gaines (JR) - Bellville, Jeffrey Neu (JR) - Sealy and Jeriel Butler (SR) - La Marque
Defensive back: Bradon Ward (SR) - Bellville, Mason Klotz (SR) - Sealy, Antonio Page (SR) - Royal, Hunter Kunkel (JR) - Bellville and Michael Deyon (SR) - La Marque
Second team offense
Quarterback: Anthony Miles (Soph) - La Marque
Running back: Salahadin Allah (JR) - La Marque and Zakai Anderson (Soph) - Royal
Offensive line: Elijah Burton (SR) - Columbia, Giovanni Martin (SR) - Wharton, Gustavo Infante (JR) - Royal, Maxwell Sajna (JR) - La Marque, Jose Espinoza (JR) - Sealy and Jake Miles (SR) - Bellville
Wide receiver: Noah Washington (Soph) - Sealy, Kane Killough (FR) - Sealy, Micheal Deyon (SR) - La Marque, Dassi Abdullah (FR) - Columbia and Avery Robinson (Soph) - Royal
Tight end: Gage Raley (JR) - Columbia
Second team defense
Defense line: Gavin Massey (JR) - Sweeny, Kai Janice (JR) - La Marque, Ryder Burrow (Soph) - Columbia and Zachariah Robinson (JR) - Royal
Defensive back: Justin Cottrell (SR) - Columbia, Avery Robinson (Soph) - Royal, Jimmie Saldana (SR) - La Marque, A’Vonte Nunn (SR) - Sealy, Jamarcus Higgins (SR) - Columbia and Jakorian Baldridge (JR) - Wharton
Linebacker: Dylan Thomas (JR) - La Marque, Richard Hahn (SR) - Sealy, Dax Newell (JR) - Columbia and Lane Lischka (SR) - Bellville
