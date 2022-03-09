The East Bernard Brahmarettes went 5-1 at the Lamar Consolidated ISD Softball Tournament, collecting wins over 6A Fort Bend Austin (10-2), 6A George Ranch (8-4), 6A Cibolo Steele out of San Antonio, Columbia (7-2) and 5A Lamar Consolidated (1-0) after starting with a 3-2 loss to 5A Fulshear.
Bailey Leopold, Megan Gasch and Lexie Warncke each had two hits against Fulshear. Warncke allowed earned two runs on five hits over five innings, striking out eight and walking one.
In the Austin game, Gasch hit two triples and Jolie Peloquin hit two doubles. Shae Salcido, Sommer Tijerina and Warncke each collected a double. Addison Opela allowed two earned runs on two hits over five innings, striking out 11 and walking one.
Morgan Gasch was 3-for-4 in the lead-off spot against George Ranch with three runs scored and a triple. Megan Gasch drove in five runs with a home run. Opela allowed three earned runs on five hits over six innings, striking out five and walking two.
In the game against Steele, Megan Gasch was 3-for-3 at the plate. Lexie Warncke and Jolie Peloquin each drove two runs. Warncke allowed two earned runs on four hits over four innings, striking out eight and walking one.
In the game against Columbia, Bailey Leopold hit a home run and drove in two runs. Megan Gasch hit a triple and drove in two runs. Warncke allowed one earned run on three hits over five innings, striking out nine and walking one.
Opela pitched six scoreless innings in a win against Lamar, 1-0. The Brahmarettes starter scattered three hits while striking out five and walking two. Leopold was 2-for-3 at the plate, while Warncke hit a double and drove in a run.
“We use tournament season to find out where we are as a team. Playing good competition that includes big schools gives you a good indication of where we are and what we need to work on,” East Bernard coach Christine Sheets said. “The girls are playing with confidence and that should really help us as district play starts this week.”
Boling
Boling Lady Bulldog senior Allie Floyd threw a no-hitter against the St. Joseph Flyers at the Bay City Tournament Saturday.
Floyd allowed one unearned run, no hits and 11 strikeouts in five innings of work. Floyd’s lone blemish was a walk in the bottom of the second that would come around to tie the game.
Boling extended their 2-1 lead in the top of the fourth.
Lady Bulldog Ryleigh Bialas led off the inning with a double which was followed by a single from Hillarie Zamora to put runners on the corner. Boling’s Summer Ortiz brought home Bialas with a flyout. Lady Bulldog Kenna Gibson homered to center to make it 5-1.
Floyd struck out five of her next six batters to close out the game.
Bialas and Floyd had three hits each.
Boling beat Wharton and Bay City. The Lady Bulldogs’ lone loss was to Brazosport by one run.
Wharton
The Wharton Lady Tigers went winless in the Bay City tournament.
In the finale, the Lady Tigers played Cuero tight falling 13-7 late.
The Lady Tigers had three batters with at least two hits, Bethany Gomez led the team with three hits. Diamond Sedillo and J’Honesty Smith had two hits each.
