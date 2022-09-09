Lady Tigers set for district play

Wharton's MaCayla Jackson fires a shot over the net as Boling junior Emma Jones (7) and senior Madison Malone (8) attempt a double block at Bulldog Gym last week.

 Photo by Joshua Reese

The Wharton Lady Tigers volleyball team will remain a young in 2022 but bring back six players from last season’s team.

After closing out non-district play, the Lady Tigers now move to their tough district schedule.

