Lady Tigers set for district play

The Wharton Lady Tigers volleyball team will remain a young in 2022 but bring back six players from last season’s team.
After closing out non-district play, the Lady Tigers now move to their tough district schedule.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please sign up to subscribe to the Wharton Journal-Spectator online edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day Online Access
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|One Month Online Access
|$9.00
|for 30 days
|Six Months Online Access
|$31.00
|for 180 days
|Two Years Online Access
|$87.00
|for 730 days
|One Yr Online Access
|$48.00
|for 365 days
If you already subscribe to our print edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the Wharton Journal Spectator.
The Wharton Lady Tigers volleyball team will remain a young in 2022 but bring back six players from last season’s team.
After closing out non-district play, the Lady Tigers now move to their tough district schedule.
“I have been pleased for the most part with our start. We are still a bit inconsistent due to not carrying a full team for different circumstances,” Lady Tiger coach Erica Garza said. “We are working to find consistency in our team and excited about the start of district play.”
In one of their final non-district games, they fell to an experienced 3A Boling Lady Bulldog squad on the road in three sets 25-11, 25-9, 25-19.
The Lady Tigers played the final set tight getting several kills from senior MaCayla Jackson and junior Alaya Williams to keep the game close. The Tigers led the way until Boling started pulling away in the middle of the set.
Wharton missed the playoffs last season, winning two district games against Brookshire Royal. Fighting for a playoff spot will be tough again this season in District 25. In district, the Lady Tigers will play Navasota, Bellville, El Campo, Sealy, Needville and Brookshire Royal. Navasota and Bellville have both won 20 games this season and are state-ranked. Needville went six rounds deep in the playoffs last season.
Returners for the Lady Tigers this season are Jackson and seniors Madison Hernandez, Diamond Sedillo, and juniors Zoey Johnson, Priscilla Olmedo, and Kadyn Smith.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.