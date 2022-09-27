The Wharton Lady Tigers ended their district losing streak in a big way with a sweep over the Brookshire Royal Lady Falcons on the road Friday night.
The Wharton defense allowed the Lady Falcons 15 points once, beating them 25-15, 25-10, 25-14.
Wharton pounded Brookshire for 42 kills, powered by a team-high 12 from senior Macayla Jackson and eight from sophomore Khelbi Mayberry. Wharton senior setter Madison Hernandez assisted on 21 points for the Lady Tigers.
Wharton is 1-4 in district play, ahead of Royal in the standings. Wharton had a bye on Tuesday and will play El Campo at home on Friday to close the first round of district.
Boling
The Boling Lady Bulldogs hopes of a top-two seed are alive after taking down the Danbury Lady Panthers on the road Friday night.
Danbury played Boling tight, but the Lady Bulldogs had the edge, hanging on for 25-17, 25-20, 25-23 wins.
The Lady Panthers had a hard time blocking senior outside hitter Madison Malone who had a team-high 14 kills. She and junior setter Emma Jones had four aces in the game.
Boling is tied with Brazos with one loss, both behind East Bernard who is undefeated. Boling plays East Bernard on the road Friday closing out the first leg of district play.
East Bernard
The East Bernard Brahmarettes kept their sweep streak alive beating the Hitchcock Lady Bulldogs on the road in straight sets on Friday night.
The Brahmarettes didn’t allow Hitchcock to score more than 12 points once, defeating them 25-11, 25-11, 25-6.
East Bernard leads their district and will play Boling at home on Friday.
