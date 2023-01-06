Memo Rodriguez relocates to Los Angeles

When the Major League Soccer season opens next month, Wharton County’s Jose “Memo” Rodriguez will be playing for a new team.
Rodriguez signed a one-year contract with the L.A. Galaxy with club options for 2024 and 2025.
“Excited for this next step in my career! Can’t wait to get started! See you soon LA!” Rodriguez said via social media following the signing.
Until this season, Rodriguez spent his entire career with the Houston Dynamo. The Wharton County standout has played in 136 career MLS games, starting 81 times for the Dynamo over the past six years and has logged more than 7,000 minutes of playing time. As a mid-fielder, he has 17 goals and 14 assists.
“We are pleased to welcome Memo to the LA Galaxy,” said LA Galaxy head coach Greg Vanney said via a press release. “Memo is a talented and hard-working midfielder whose qualities complement our group and provide us with depth and versatility.”
Rodriguez started his career early as a sophomore in El Campo, playing for the Dynamo’s U-16 Academy squad eventually earning a spot on the team in 2017. Two years later, he was the Dynamo’s Young Player of the Year.
This past season Rodriguez had 18 starts and three assists and he completed 84.2 percent of his passes. The second-best passing percentage in his career.
The Galaxy has been home to some of the best players in soccer, former members include international star David Beckham and former Team USA captain Landon Donovan. On the roster currently is former Team Mexico striker Javier Hernandez “Chicharito” Balcazar.
