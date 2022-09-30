The Boling Lady Bulldogs took advantage of a number of mistakes from the Houston Harmony of Discovery Lady Tigers and got nine aces as they earned the sweep Tuesday night on the road.
Senior Madison Malone and juniors Kenna Gibson and Maddy Simpson combined for nine aces as Boling won 25-8, 25-14, 25-16.
The Lady Tigers took the lead in all three sets. Boling took control quickly in the first set, but they found it tougher to get past the Lady Tigers in the final two sets.
Boling junior Savannah Savage led the team with 11 kills, but Malone in the final frame came alive.
In the final set, the Lady Tigers grabbed a 3-1 lead after landing a pair of aces. Malone came back strong with two powerful kills to tie the game. The Lady Tigers got a hand on her first kill only to have it ricochet off her and fly into the wall in the side of the gym.
An ace from Lady Bulldog junior Emma Jones gave Boling the 4-3 lead. Malone fired another kill over the net. A Lady Tiger defender again got her hand on the kill, but Malone had so much on the hit it bounced off her and flew into the back off the gym.
Both teams traded points with Boling holding the advantage late 21-15. A bad serve from the Lady Tigers gave Boling the ball back. Simpson landed her final ace, Malone added a kill and a long kill from the Lady Tigers ended the game.
The win moves Boling to 5-1 in district, one game behind East Bernard who they played Friday night after the press deadline. The game with East Bernard closed the first leg of district play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.