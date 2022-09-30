The Boling Lady Bulldogs took advantage of a number of mistakes from the Houston Harmony of Discovery Lady Tigers and got nine aces as they earned the sweep Tuesday night on the road.

Senior Madison Malone and juniors Kenna Gibson and Maddy Simpson combined for nine aces as Boling won 25-8, 25-14, 25-16.

