Lady Bulldogs dominate Van Vleck

It took a little while for the Boling Lady Bulldogs to get going, but they ended up getting the blowout win over the Van Vleck Lady Leopards on the road Tuesday night.
Behind a 26-point second quarter, the Lady Bulldogs took the lead and never looked back, finishing with the 55-37 win over the Lady Leopards.
“We are playing OK, but we have areas we need to clean up,” Lady Bulldogs coach Jonathan Gibson said. “We continue to address those areas at practice and are trying each game to be better than the last.”
The Lady Leopards’ defense only gave up one basket to Boling in the first quarter, holding them to five points as they struggled to find offense. Boling’s offense found its footing in the second period pouring in 26 points with five different players finding the basket during the frame.
Boling’s offense continued to stay hot and their defense played well, forcing three attempts from Van Vleck in the final three quarters.
The Lady Bulldogs had three players in double-digit scoring with senior post Madison Malone finishing with a game-high 20 points, and juniors Savannah Savage and Kenna Gibson each adding 11 points.
The win keeps the Lady Bulldogs one game behind Hitchcock for the number one district seed.
The Boling Bulldogs played the Van Vleck Leopards tight but lost 48-42 on the road Tuesday on the road.
Boing had the lead 20-10 going into the half. Van Vleck came out in the third quarter and outscored Boling 23-2, to put them in the lead, ultimately holding on for the win.
The loss drops Boling to 2-2 in district, tying them with East Bernard for the final playoff spot. Boling, however, holds the tiebreaker.
