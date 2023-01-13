Lady Bulldogs dominate Van Vleck

Boling senior Karli Joyce makes a pass from her knee after diving to the ground for a loose ball against East Bernard earlier this season.

 Photo by Joshua Reese

It took a little while for the Boling Lady Bulldogs to get going, but they ended up getting the blowout win over the Van Vleck Lady Leopards on the road Tuesday night.

Behind a 26-point second quarter, the Lady Bulldogs took the lead and never looked back, finishing with the 55-37 win over the Lady Leopards.

