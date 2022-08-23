Boling to get tested against Palacios

Players pictured from the left are (top row) Raybert Williamson, Kaden Lunford, Donnae Devereaux, Donovan Devereaux, Sebastian Tovar, James Arrington, Tracy Taylor, Leon Manrique, Nathan King, (middle row) Derrick Hippler, Kyler Sweat, Jaxson Urbanek, Jackson Hodge, Ryan Oneal, Antonio Cano, Martin Arriaga, Bryce Dittlinger, Christan Montalvo, (front row) Ty Rolf, Alerique Medrano, Jesse Arrington, Chard Hayes, Kameron Taylor, Christan Montalvo, Jerrick Garcia, Emanuel Covarrubias, Trenton Jones, and Franklin Gavranovic.

 Photo courtesy Alison Carlino/Carlino’s Photography

Everything starts to count on Friday when the Boling Bulldogs go on the road to play the Palacios Sharks in the first official game of the season.

The Bulldogs did not have a final scrimmage, getting rained out last Friday, so Palacios will only be the second time the team sees another jersey since the beginning of practice.

