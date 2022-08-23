Boling to get tested against Palacios

Everything starts to count on Friday when the Boling Bulldogs go on the road to play the Palacios Sharks in the first official game of the season.
The Bulldogs did not have a final scrimmage, getting rained out last Friday, so Palacios will only be the second time the team sees another jersey since the beginning of practice.
Palacios and Boling both missed out on the playoffs last season, with the Sharks only managing one win.
Like Boling, Palacios has a strong senior core who got a lot of playing time as juniors.
“Coach (Chad) Graves and his staff do a great job over there,” Bulldogs head football coach Kevin Urbanek said. “They are sound on offense and defense. Offensively they run and throw very well. Their QB is scary; you have to hold your breath every time he takes off to run because he is fast and runs the ball well. Defensively, all 11 of them fly to the ball and are physical.”
Sharks senior quarterback Anthony White will be the main Palacios offensive weapon, combining for nearly 2,000 yards last season throwing and running the ball. The Sharks signal-caller has been leading the offense since he was a freshman.
Palacios’ top five receivers return along with their top three rushers, led by White who had 540 yards.
The Bulldogs have been learning a new defensive system with the addition of Dale Ryan, the former Sweeny Bulldogs defensive coordinator.
Palacios last season averaged 15.4 points per game, while the Bulldogs allowed 31.5 points.
“I wish we would have been able to get that (last) scrimmage in,” Kevin Urbanek said. “(However), I feel our kids are picking (the new scheme) pretty good. Palacios likes to throw the ball so our secondary will be tested this week.”
Boling’s offense will get its first true chance to test themselves with only one scrimmage under their belts. Boling’s top three running backs, junior Ryan O’Neal, and seniors Trenton Jones and Christian Montalvo, all returned and will be running behind a big and experienced offensive line.
Bulldog senior quarterback Jaxson Urbanek is a multi-year starter, he lost his leading receiver through graduation, but Boling has a number of tight-ends and running backs looking to step up.
The Bulldogs scored 24.4 points per game last season while the Sharks allowed 38.6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.