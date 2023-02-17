Needing one final win to make the playoffs, the Wharton Runnin’ Tigers led in every quarter but the final, falling to the Bellville Brahmas 67-56 at home Tuesday night.
The Runnin’ Tigers started district play 0-4 but fought their way back into the playoff mix. A win over Bellville would have given them the final playoff spot in District 25.
“We won five out of the last eight games and we led seven out of the last eight games. This gives our program confidence next year with six guys returning,” Runnin’ Tiger coach Xavier Jackson said. “We are much happier with how we finished district than how we began it.”
Wharton had three players in double-digits, including sophomore Jacoryan Dickerson with a double-double, grabbing 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Despite leading as the fourth quarter opened, Wharton was outscored 24-11 in the final eight minutes.
Runnin’ Tiger junior Jakorian Baldridge made some big plays early to help keep Wharton ahead. After making two free throws, Baldridge drew a charge on the other end of the court. On the following possession, Baldridge finished with a nice euro step to give Wharton their final lead of the game.
Bellville used a 16-0 run in the middle of the fourth to pull ahead. Bellville didn’t use pressure and force turnovers, they just happened to get hot, making layups and a couple of threes. Wharton missed shots, and it wasn’t until a three from sophomore Keilon Jackson that the Runnin’ Tigers ended the run.
“Please give Bellville credit. They played with more energy, effort and competed (on) every play down the stretch. The Bellville Brahmas most definitely deserve their honors going to represent our district in playoffs,” Jackson said.
Along with Dickerson, Baldridge scored 11 points and Jackson chipped in 10 points.
Wharton ended the season fifth of seven teams. El Campo won the district, Navasota was second, Brookshire Royal came in third, and Bellville grabbed the final playoff spot.
Seniors for the Runnin’ Tigers were Edward Sanders, Kameron Mitchell and Willie Spencer Jr.
