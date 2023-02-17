Needing one final win to make the playoffs, the Wharton Runnin’ Tigers led in every quarter but the final, falling to the Bellville Brahmas 67-56 at home Tuesday night.

The Runnin’ Tigers started district play 0-4 but fought their way back into the playoff mix. A win over Bellville would have given them the final playoff spot in District 25.

