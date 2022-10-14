Fall is in the air with cooler weather and big equinox tides, meaning fishing has been awesome.
Redfishing has been nothing short of amazing. We have fish schooling on the shorelines chasing shrimp migrating out of the bay, with the best bite being on falling tides. Matrix shad in cajon/chartreuse colors have been hot baits as well as gold DOA shrimp tails.
Bull redfish are thick out at Bird Island and the Big Jettys and best baits for those big fish have been cut mullet and crab.
Black drum fishing has picked up with lots of solid eating slot fish coming off shell reefs on local shorelines. A fresh peeled shrimp rigged bout one foot under popping corks is hard to beat for these tasty fish.
Flounder have finally showed up and we have been catching some solid fish when chasing reds and drum. Small mullet and small mud minnows have been killer out in front of ditches and drains on the local shorelines.
We are still waiting for some slot trout to show up on our shorelines. We are catching lots of 15-16-inch fish, which is a good sign of things to come, but slot fish have been tough to come by. With cooler weather coming next month, the focus will always be on finding bait in the winter months, whether that is a few rafting mullet or shrimp getting flushed out of drains. Find the bait and find the fish.
Crystal Beach holding some small shark on squid, shrimp, or cut bait. Rollover Bay holding redfish and a few flounder around the marsh leading to the cut, or what was once the pass. Bolivar jetty still holding trout and redfish on both sides of the rocks up close on popping cork with shrimp or artificials. Redfish are in the drains in the Goat Island, and under the light in the ICW. Report provided by Capt. Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.
Great catches of redfish from the upper northwest portion of the bay. Rocks lining Atkinson Island holding redfish and black drum biting best on live shrimp. Plenty of birds working the northern end of the bay, best on soft plastics. Report by Capt. David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.
Redfish are good in inlets and channels with jetty access drifting with artificials, especially gulp shrimp. As the sun gets high fish move into the flats. Cut bait in sand pockets has also been good. Trout are good early morning on flats near deep water access. Great bite on topwater plugs early switching to soft plastics mid-morning or using live shrimp. Drum are good on outgoing tides near backwater inlets on dead shrimp. Report provided by Damian Hubbs, Mathis Bait Co.
