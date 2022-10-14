Fall is in the air with cooler weather and big equinox tides, meaning fishing has been awesome.

Redfishing has been nothing short of amazing. We have fish schooling on the shorelines chasing shrimp migrating out of the bay, with the best bite being on falling tides. Matrix shad in cajon/chartreuse colors have been hot baits as well as gold DOA shrimp tails.

