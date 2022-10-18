Wharton, Sealy each want to stop skids

Wharton running back Raymond Hudson II gains yardage in a home game earlier this season. He has been shouldering the offensive load for the Tigers this season with 857 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground.

 Joe Southern

The Wharton Tigers (3-5, 1-3) and the Sealy Tigers (3-4, 1-2) will both be looking to end losing streaks this Friday night at Eddie Joseph Memorial Stadium.

Wharton has lost three straight games after winning their first district game in two seasons, while Sealy is riding a two-game losing streak.

