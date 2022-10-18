Wharton, Sealy each want to stop skids

The Wharton Tigers (3-5, 1-3) and the Sealy Tigers (3-4, 1-2) will both be looking to end losing streaks this Friday night at Eddie Joseph Memorial Stadium.
Wharton has lost three straight games after winning their first district game in two seasons, while Sealy is riding a two-game losing streak.
Wharton could get nothing working against Brookshire Royal last Friday night, finishing with fewer than 50 yards of total offense. With one score coming from senior running back Raymond Hudson II on a 43-yard run and the other coming from senior quarterback Ryan Mendiola on a short run.
Sealy will offer the Tigers a tough task, with senior dual-threat quarterback D’vonne Hmielewski leading the way with a little more than 1,900 yards of total offense. Hmielewski leads the Tigers rushing attack with 522 yards.
Hmielewski is a three-year starter for Sealy and, as a junior, he was named first-team all-district. For three seasons, he’s been over 60 percent as a passer and nearing 70 percent this year. His biggest target will be senior Haden Wernecke, who’s caught 42 passes this season. Outside of him, Sealy has three other receivers with at least 14 catches.
For the Wharton Tigers this week it’s about getting back to having fun again on the football field, something that has been missing the past couple of games.
“We’ve had a lot of distractions and we’re just trying to reset and get focused and get back to having fun playing football,” Wharton head football coach Alvin Dotson II said.
Dotson said he felt the defense did a better job than the score showed last week, giving Brookshire Royal great field position with several special team mistakes and a couple of fourth-down turnovers on offense.
Through eight games, the Tigers have run the ball for more than 1,400 yards, with senior running back Raymond Hudson II leading the charge with 857 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground.
Wharton High School experienced some trauma last Wednesday with a double stabbing during lunch. The football team took the field to play Royal two days later.
It’s an unfortunate situation that took some of the focus off of what kids are supposed to focus on which are grades and coming to school and having a good time and seeing their friends and focusing on football,” Dotson said. “I can not say it wasn’t a distraction but I’m just glad everybody is safe and we were able to get the kids back out on the field.”
Dotson said he talked to the team as a group and told them he loved them and that he was there for them.
“They responded well but I would be lying to say it wasn’t a distraction,” Dotson said.
Following the game against Royal, the Tigers were rushed off the field after a threat to the game.
“I didn’t see anything, I was on the field. I was told we had an incident and to get my players to the locker room and the bus as quickly as possible,” Dotson said.
They would find out later it was due to a shooting threat related to the score of the game from a social media post, according to the Royal ISD police.
“The post, allegedly from the opposing team’s school, stated that they were upset about the football score and that they were going to shoot up the football stadium,” Royal ISD said through a release following the game.
After an investigation, the Royal ISD police shared that it was actually former Royal students who said they were going to do the shooting.
“It has been determined that there was no evidence of a credible threat. This rumor started because of an argument in the parking lot with some of our students and some students that no longer attend Royal. The statement was made by the former students, who stated that they were about to start shooting. These former students were mistaken for Wharton ISD students,” Royal ISD said in a release on Monday.
