Warncke, Jones are players of the week

At the end of the regular season, softball players didn’t hold back from putting up big numbers and the final Wharton County Softball Player of the Week honor will go to East Bernard senior Lexie Warncke for games between April 17-22.
Warncke for the fourth week in a row was the best player in Wharton County, hitting two home runs and striking out nearly 20 batters, helping East Bernard go coast-to-coast in the district for an undefeated district championship.
Against Danbury and Hitchcock, Warncke had five hits in seven at-bats, for a .714 batting average. Of her five hits, four went for extra bases, with two home runs and two doubles. The East Bernard senior drove in 10 Brahmarettes. Warncke, who’ll be pitching for the Baylor Bears in college, threw eight innings against both teams, allowing one earned run while punching 18 batters.
Wharton: Macayla Jackson (senior) gave the Lady Tigers seven RBIs in three games. Every hit Jackson had went for extra bases, with two home runs, two doubles, and a triple.
El Campo: Ashley Fisher (senior) had seven RBIs in two games, with five hits in seven at-bats.
Boling Bulldog senior Trenton Jones had a stand-out game against Hempstead, earning the Wharton County Baseball Player of the Week honor for games between April 17-22.
Despite the Bulldogs only getting in one game last week, Jones turned in a stellar pitching and hitting performance.
Jones went four for five at the plate with one triple and a stolen base. The senior Bulldog drove in four RBIs and scored two runs. Jones from the mound struck out nine Hempstead batters in five innings, allowing only two hits and no runs.
East Bernard: Cristian Ruiz (senior) threw six innings against Danbury, allowing two earned runs while striking out seven batters.
El Campo: Bryce Rasmussen (senior) threw six innings against Wharton and Calhoun, allowing one run and striking out seven batters. In three games, Rasmussen had four hits in 11 at-bats with two doubles and two RBIs.
