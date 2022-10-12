The East Bernard Brahmarettes’ impressive district win streak moves to 78 games in a row after defeating the Hempstead Lady Bobcats at home Tuesday night.

However, their 77th district win over Brazos Cougars Friday night on the road was over one of the few teams that have taken a set against them in the past six years.

