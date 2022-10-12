The East Bernard Brahmarettes’ impressive district win streak moves to 78 games in a row after defeating the Hempstead Lady Bobcats at home Tuesday night.
However, their 77th district win over Brazos Cougars Friday night on the road was over one of the few teams that have taken a set against them in the past six years.
Brazos played East Bernard tight, but they weren’t able to grab to steal a set with the Brahmarettes 25-13, 25-16, 25-14.
“We expected it to be very difficult. We kind of expected maybe four sets, but we were pushing to take care of business and get a (sweep),” senior middle blocker Bailey Leopold said.
The Brahmarettes have won 24 sets in a row and are undefeated with an 8-0 district record. Only one district team has scored more than 20 points in a set against East Bernard.
“We’re feeling very strong. Brazos was kind of our best competition. Now that we have them out of the way, we’re feeling pretty (good about going undefeated),” Leopold said.
The solid play has also gotten them noticed by state voters, ranking them 15th for their fourth 2-0 week in a row.
East Bernard has gotten solid play across their front and back line. Middle blockers Leopold and senior Sarah Devine have been key in providing a solid presence on the front line.
“We’ve really picked it up from years past,” Leopold said. “We’ve really made an appearance this season.”
East Bernard has four games left in district before heading off to the playoffs. East Bernard will play Danbury at home Friday night.
