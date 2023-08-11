While it wasn’t the ideal start to the first match of the year, Wharton’s season-opening contest against Bay City Tuesday night at Tiger Gym turned out to be the perfect way to kick off the 2023 season for the Lady Tigers.
Coach Erica Garza’s group shook off a 25-23 loss in the first en route to a 23-25, 25-18, 25-19,25-15 win over the Lady Cats.
“It feels great,” Garza said of opening the year with a win. “It was awesome. I’ve got a good group of girls this year. They’re good every year, but this is a big senior class. We usually don’t have this big a senior class.
“These girls have been coming up and putting down what they need to do, so I’ve been really impressed,” Garza added. “It was a good, good win today.”
The teams opened play trading the first 12 points of the set before an ace from senior Sinahyah Martinez fueled a 4-1 Wharton run that put the Lady Tigers up 10-7.
From there, the Lady Cats responded with an 8-2 push of their own to force Garza to take a timeout at 12-15.
Wharton rallied back with a 5-2 run, helped by an ace from senior Taylor Brune, to knot the set at 17-all before Bay City forced a second Lady Tiger timeout with a 5-2 stretch of its own.
The Lady Tigers made a push at the end of the set, but it was too little, too late as the Lady Cats held on to take a 1-0 lead in the match.
“The main thing was our errors,” Garza said of the first set. “We had too many missed serves, we had too many net violations and a couple of dropped balls, and if you take that away, look at where we were at. So they realized that. We had a couple of violations after that, but for the most part they cleaned it up (after the first).”
Wharton cleaned things up to the tune of an 8-2, set-opening run in the second which forced Bay City coach Lawayne Siegert to call timeout.
The Lady Tigers got another ace a few points later from senior Priscilla Olmedo that put Wharton up 11-7.
From there, Wharton ripped off a 12-9 run that forced Siegert to call another timeout at 23-17. The teams split the next four sets as the Lady Tigers evened the match at 1-all.
Wharton had a similarly-hot start to the third, winning the first six points and forcing a Bay City timeout, but the Lady Cats answered back with an 8-2 response to tie the set at 8-all.
After Garza called a timeout to quell the push, the Lady Tigers used a 17-11 run to push the Lady Cats to the brink with a 2-1 match lead.
In the fourth set, Bay City opened a 3-1 lead before Wharton won seven straight points, including an ace from junior Aaliyah Gaona, to take an 8-3 advantage.
After winning four of the next six points to force a Lady Cat timeout, Olmedo notched another ace to put Wharton up 12-5 in the set. The Lady Tigers finished the fourth on a 13-10 push to clinch the win.
Garza said getting that first victory is an important step for her group.
“The most important thing for them is to get that expectation to win,” Garza said. “Usually, we have the expectation that we hope to win. Now, they’ve tasted victory and hopefully we can push forward. But a lot of times the expectation is hope, but now we know we can it can push us forward.”
The coach added winning a match that wasn’t always pretty can be a confidence boost too.
“Ya that makes it feel really good,” Garza said of winning a match that wasn’t perfect. “That’s what I told the girls is there are a lot of things that need to be fixed, and if we fix those few little things and make sure those things are perfect, the sky’s the limit. There’s no telling what we can do.”
The Lady Tigers took part in the Ganado Tournament, which started Thursday. Wharton swept Luling 2-0 in the first tournament game.
The team played in Rosenberg against Terry Friday in a match that went final after this issue went to print.
Wharton (2-0) hosts Iowa Colony Tuesday at 6 p.m., while Bay City (0-2) hosts Boling Tuesday night at 6.
For the Lady Tigers, it’s been nearly a decade since the program last made the postseason.
With nearly 10 seniors on the roster, Wharton is hoping that streak ends this year.
“We want to win, We’re trying to go to the playoffs,” seniors Kadyn Smith and Zoey Johnson said in unison following a Monday afternoon practice.
The drought has been on their mind for some time.
“Since we’ve been in high school, we’ve never been (to the playoffs),” Smith said.
While Wharton plays in one of the tougher districts in 4A, with rival Bellville ranked third in 4A by the Texas Girls Coaching Association, they feel with eight returners, this might be the year.
“A lot of teams lost a lot of seniors, while we’re on the way up,” Johnson said.
Adding to the girls’ confidence was a strong offseason, taking first place in the Randall Spring League and first again in the Bay City Summer League.
“We played our hardest and we won,” Johnson said. “I feel like we’re better (this season). Last year, it was intense. This year, we’re having fun playing volleyball.”
Johnson, Smith and senior Martinez earned all-district honorable mention selections last season. Smith recorded 65 kills in district last season, while Martinez dished 131 assists. Johnson led the Lady Tigers with 65 digs.
Joshua Reese also contributed to this story.
