While it wasn’t the ideal start to the first match of the year, Wharton’s season-opening contest against Bay City Tuesday night at Tiger Gym turned out to be the perfect way to kick off the 2023 season for the Lady Tigers.

Coach Erica Garza’s group shook off a 25-23 loss in the first en route to a 23-25, 25-18, 25-19,25-15 win over the Lady Cats.

