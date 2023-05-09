The East Bernard Brahmas had to fight to make it into the playoffs, but they ran out of steam against the New Waverly Bulldogs, getting swept 12-3 and 11-5, this past weekend at Navasota High School, ending their season in the first round.
In both games the Bulldogs jumped out to an early lead, putting the Brahmas in a deep hole. East Bernard didn’t score in either game until late.
East Bernard matched New Waverly with 10 hits in game two, but the Bulldogs had more extra-base hits and more coming in timely situations.
The Brahmas started the second game strong, with sophomore Brandon Rucka and senior Korbyn Hudgins reaching base on an error and a walk, respectively, with one out in the top of the first inning. Facing East Bernard’s traffic, New Waverly got back-to-back strikeouts to end the inning and get out of the jam.
New Waverly took advantage of an error in the bottom half of the inning to score their first run of the night. After a quick 1-2-3 inning for the Brahmas, New Waverly added four more runs in the bottom of the second inning to jump out to a 5-0 lead.
The Brahmas got on the scoreboard in the top of the third inning. Brahma senior Joseph Cooper started off the inning with a single. After a strikeout, Rucka reached base again with a single, putting two runners on. Hudgins followed with a single to make it 5-1. New Waverly, again, got back-to-back strikeouts to get out of the inning.
Trailing 7-1, in the top of the fifth inning, the Brahmas offense got rolling picking up three runs. Rucka led off the inning with a single, he scored on a one-out triple from junior Cannon Goudeau. A Brahma walk put runners on the corners and sophomore Camden Fucik reached on a New Waverly error, scoring both to make it a three-run game. However, New Waverly again wiggled out of more damage, this time getting a pop-out and ground out to get out of the inning.
With the game getting tighter, New Waverly scored four more times in the bottom half of the inning, wiping away all the offense the Brahmas had just put on the board.
Rucka and Cooper had four hits to lead the team in the two games. Cooper and Rucka scored four of the team’s seven runs in the series.
This was the second time this school year New Waverly ended the Brahmas season, with the first coming in basketball.
The East Bernard Brahmarettes season will move to round three of the playoffs when they play the Shepherd Lady Pirates in a three-game series, with all the games at Navasota High School. Game one will be Thursday at 5 p.m., and games two and three (if needed) will be on Saturday, with the first game starting at 1 p.m.
Shepherd won District 23, and beat Boling and Diboll to make it to the third round. Shepherd was a 4A program last year and did not make the playoffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.