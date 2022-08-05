Volleyball will be under new leadership this season in Boling.
Kristie Jones has taken over for Ashleigh Burnside, who took a teaching job out of the district.
While this will be Jones’ first taste of varsity coaching in volleyball, she’s been an assistant for five years under Burnside.
“I’ve coached volleyball since I’ve started coaching so it’s not going to be much of a transition,” Jones said. “Of course going from freshman to varsity there is major differences, but the basics are pretty much the same.”
Jones inherits a team that is experienced and full of returners (only losing one player through graduation), many girls she’s been around since they were in middle school. With familiarity and returners, it has allowed Jones a smooth transition.
“We just hit the ground running. We didn’t have to worry about rebuilding the team,” Jones said. “The first day of two-a-days we just picked up where we left off.”
Jones doesn’t plan on completely changing from what the girls learned the last three years under Burnside, but wants to mix in some of her own ideas and tweaks.
Jones’s daughter Emma, a sophomore this season, was one of the team leaders in aces and assists.
Boling overall as a program has had their largest turnout since Jones has been coaching with 44 girls coming out to tryouts this past week.
The Lady Bulldogs will play their first game of the season in Palacios on the road this Tuesday.
