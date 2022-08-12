Space Cowboys match longest winning streak of the season

Lewis Brinson homered twice, and Korey Lee added a homer as well, helping the Sugar Land Space Cowboys match their longest winning streak of the season Thursday in El Paso.
The Space Cowboys won their seventh in a row, defeating the El Paso Chihuahuas 8-1 at Southwest University Ballpark.
Brinson and Lee each homered in the first, with Brinson delivering a solo homer and Lee a three-run shot. Lee has homered three times in his last five games, including a grand slam in Wednesday’s victory.
The four-run first stood up for Space Cowboys starter Hunter Brown, who allowed just one run on two hits through six innings to pick up the win. Brown leads the Pacific Coast League with a 2.45 ERA, 118 strikeouts and a .190 opponent’s batting average. He’s also second in the league with a 1.12 WHIP.
The Space Cowboys have gone 8-1 to open August and have outscored their opponents 55-25 over their last five games.
Jon Olczak tossed two innings of scoreless relief behind Brown and Parker Mushinski finished the win off with a scoreless inning of his own.
Lee delivered a grand slam as one of three Space Cowboys home runs in a 14-6 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas on Wednesday night.
The Space Cowboys went down 6-0 through one inning but went on to score 14 unanswered runs. Taylor Jones began the comeback effort with a solo shot to left field at Southwest University Park in the second. The score got to within one in the third on RBI doubles from Yainer Diaz and JJ Matijevic, an RBI single from Jones and Diaz coming across to score on a throwing error. Jones ended his night 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI.
The bulk of the Space Cowboys damage came in the fourth, starting with a three-run homer from Diaz. Lee punctuated the lead four batters later with his grand slam. It was the fifth grand slam from the Space Cowboys this season. Lee has 12 home runs on the year and has two homers and seven RBI over his last four games.
Chad Donato tossed four scoreless innings of relief sandwiched between scoreless innings from Joe Record, Ronel Blanco and Colin McKee.
On Tuesday, Lewis Brinson began the six-game series against the Chihuahuas by delivering the go-ahead blast in a three-homer night for the Space Cowboys, helping lead them to a 12-11 win.
Justin Dirden was assigned to the Space Cowboys from Double A Corpus Christi and made his Triple A debut Tuesday. Dirden, who is ranked as the Houston Astros No.28 prospect by MLB.com, went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI. His first RBI double came in the fifth, giving the Space Cowboys a 7-6 lead, and he added another in the seventh to push the advantage to 8-6.
