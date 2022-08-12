Space Cowboys match longest winning streak of the season

Sugar Land Space Cowboys catcher Korey Lee celebrates hitting a double in a game earlier this year against the Round Rock Express. Lee has homered three times in his last five games, including a grand slam on the road in El Paso.

 Joe Southern

Lewis Brinson homered twice, and Korey Lee added a homer as well, helping the Sugar Land Space Cowboys match their longest winning streak of the season Thursday in El Paso. 

The Space Cowboys won their seventh in a row, defeating the El Paso Chihuahuas 8-1 at Southwest University Ballpark.  

