Boling falls in close one, 29-27

The Boling Bulldogs marched down the field to take the lead with 34 seconds left to play in the game, but the Industrial Cobras would take every advantage of those precious seconds and score on an 18-yard touchdown pass as time expired to take the win 29-27 in dramatic fashion.
The Industrial special teams played a big part as their place kicker connected on kicks of 38, 42, and 44 yards.
The Bulldogs opened the game by marching down the field on a seven-play 74-yard touchdown drive capped off by a Ryan O'Neal 19-yard touchdown run. The extra point was blocked, but the Bulldogs had the lead 6-0.
The Cobras answered with a 14-play, 69-yard drive capped off with three-yard touchdown pass to go ahead 7-6.
The Bulldogs drove down inside the Cobra 30 yard line, but turned the ball over on downs. The Cobras answered by driving 53 yards on seven plays, but the Dogs defense stiffened and they forced a field goal attempt. The Cobra kicker was up to the task, splitting the uprights with an impressive 42-yard field goal, extending the lead to 10-7.
Both teams traded punts on the next two series, with the Bulldogs getting a few long plays called back because of penalties. The Cobras put together a two-minute drill drive, and extended their lead to 17-6 at the end of the half.
The Cobras get the opening kickoff of the second half and drove down inside the Bulldogs 30 yard line where the Dogs defense held them to a 44-yard field goal attempt. The Cobra kicker made good, extending the lead to 20-6.
The Dogs would not go away quietly. They answered with a five-play, 35-yard drive set up after Jackson Hodge returned the kickoff for a 60 yard gain. Jaxson Urbanek threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Trenton Jones for the score, but the extra point failed and the Dogs trailed 20-12 with left 4:25 to play third quarter.
The Cobras got one more field goal late in the third to push the lead to 23-12. The Dogs took the ball and drove 70 yards in 10 plays and Jaxson Urbanek connected with Kaden Lunford on a 22-yard touchdown pass. Jackson Hodge ran in the two-point try and the Dogs closed to within three at 23-20.
The Bulldog stiffened, and they forced a punt, taking over with 5:45 left to play. From the 20, they drove 80 yards in 13 plays with Urbanek hitting Ty Rolf on an 18 yard scoring pass, his third of the game. But the Cobras used a penalty and some quick out passes to drive down and score the winning points.
On the night, Urbanek ended up 8 of 11 for 141 yards and three touchdowns with completions by eight different Bulldogs. Ryan O’Neal led the way on the ground with 140 yards on 23 carries and one touchdown.
