Boling falls in close one, 29-27

The Boling Bulldogs marched down the field to take the lead with 34 seconds left to play in the game, but the Industrial Cobras would take every advantage of those precious seconds and score on an 18-yard touchdown pass as time expired to take the win 29-27 in dramatic fashion. 

The Industrial special teams played a big part as their place kicker connected on kicks of 38, 42, and 44 yards. 

