Sports Writers across Texas say two El Campo Ricebirds were among the best in the state this past season.
The only all-state players in Wharton County this past season were El Campo seniors Bryce Rasmussen and Kyle Barosh, earning honorable mentions from the Texas Sports Writers Association.
Rasmussen had a strong year and was a big middle-of-the-lineup bat for the Ricebirds. In his final season in red and white, he had a .330 batting average with 14 extra-base hits, including 12 doubles. Rasmussen drove in 27 Ricebirds and scored 12 runs and his keen eye drew 18 walks. While a top baseball player, he will be playing football for the Sam Houston Bearkats this year.
Barosh’s senior season was phenomenal, finding a way on base nearly every time he came to the plate. The lead-off hitter had a .422 batting average, Barosh was also a member of the 20-20-20 club with 24 RBIs, 29 runs scored and 21 stolen bases. He was one of five short stops in 4A nominated to achieve that feat. Barosh will continue his baseball career at the University of Houston - Victoria. *Editors note* Barosh’s numbers weren’t completely accurate for the all-state nominations, leaving him with lower numbers, he could have had a higher finish in the voting. The Wharton County Newspapers also do not vote for the all-state awards.
In Wharton and El Campo’s district, Bellville had two all-state players in Blake Linseisen and Tyler Fishbeck, both now graduated, Navasota had one all-state player in Devin Nunez, who be a senior this year.
