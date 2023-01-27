Boling boys turn tables on Brazos

Boling freshman Isaiah Sanchez dribbles the ball away from Brazos defenders Wednesday night.

 Photo by Joshua Reese

After falling to the Brazos Cougars by a score of 51-39 on the road earlier in the season, the Boling Bulldogs took care of business in the rematch, beating them by nearly the same score at home Wednesday night.

Boling drained six threes and their defense held Brazos to two points in the third quarter, helping them grab a 51-35 win, tying them for the third-place seed in district with six games left to play in the regular season.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.