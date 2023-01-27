Boling boys turn tables on Brazos

After falling to the Brazos Cougars by a score of 51-39 on the road earlier in the season, the Boling Bulldogs took care of business in the rematch, beating them by nearly the same score at home Wednesday night.
Boling drained six threes and their defense held Brazos to two points in the third quarter, helping them grab a 51-35 win, tying them for the third-place seed in district with six games left to play in the regular season.
“It was (an important win) because it’s going to help us in our (playoff) seeding, so this was a really big win,” Boling’s lone senior, Jaxson Urbanek, said.
The Bulldogs were only up two points at the end of the first half. However, back on the court to start the third quarter, with a little bit of rest, the Boling defense played faster and was more aggressive, forcing several turnovers and tough shots.
Bulldog sophomore Sebastian Tovar started the third quarter with two points. Fellow sophomore Kaden Lunford stole a Brazos pass, and on the Boling side of the court, made the pass to sophomore Jerrick Garica for a three. Garica and Lunford added in a pair of putbacks and with the defense keeping Brazos off the scoreboard, Boling quickly jumped out to 31-20 lead, putting them in control.
“Our half-court trap was working for us. We got a bunch of turnovers and bunch of layups off of that and that really helped us (against Brazos),” Urbanek said.
Despite Urbanek being the lone senior on the team, Boling is getting contributions from several younger players. The Bulldogs against Brazos were led in scoring by freshman Isaiah Sanchez with a game-high 16 points. Lunford chipped in another 15 points; both players connecting on two threes.
Boling will be back in action against Harmony on the road on Tuesday night.
