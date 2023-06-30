The East Bernard Brahmas seven-on-seven squad played well at the state tournament last Friday, but came up a little short, falling to Miles, the returning state champions in the second round of the championship bracket in College Station.

Overall, the Brahmas went 3-2 at state this season, a game better than last year. Leading into the state tournament this year, East Bernard was undefeated 7-0 in their two qualifiers.

