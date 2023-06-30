The East Bernard Brahmas seven-on-seven squad played well at the state tournament last Friday, but came up a little short, falling to Miles, the returning state champions in the second round of the championship bracket in College Station.
Overall, the Brahmas went 3-2 at state this season, a game better than last year. Leading into the state tournament this year, East Bernard was undefeated 7-0 in their two qualifiers.
“I’m extremely proud of our kids and how well they played,” East Bernard head coach Wade Bosse said. “We accomplished quite a bit during the seven-on-seven season.”
The Brahmas went back and forth with Miles, who went on to win the Division III bracket but dropped the game 28-27.
Trailing 28-21 late in the game against Miles, East Bernard got a touchdown to pull within one point. Incoming senior quarterback Clayton Fajkus found fellow incoming senior Maddox Crist in the middle of the field for a score. The Brahmas went for the win, and on the two-point play, Crist looked to be pulled down by a Miles defender, but the officials did not call interference. Fajkus kept surveying the field and went to incoming junior Camden Kucik, but a Miles defender drove and knocked the ball away to seal the win.
Against Miles, Fajkus hit Crist three times for touchdowns. Fajkus also connected with incoming junior Alex Henriquez for a touchdown, an over-the-shoulder grab in the end zone. On defense, Crist came up big, picking off from the Miles quarterback by tipping a pass to himself.
Following their game against the Brahmas, the only other tight game Miles played was in the championship, beating Poth 22-20. Miles competed in 2A football and made the playoffs last season, falling in the first round.
The Brahmas started the championship bracket, destroying Tioga 47-20. The 47-point offensive explosion against Tioga was the highest score any team had in the championship bracket, regardless of division.
East Bernard made it to the championship bracket, going 2-1 and finished second in Pool H play. The Brahmas beat Goldthwaite 48-12 and Hearne 34-6. East Bernard’s lone loss in pool play was to Millsap 34-28.
The Brahmas defense played well and the offense showed consistency during seven-on-seven this year.
“It’s always good to see your kids winning as well as giving themselves a chance to win no matter what they are doing. We love the way they came together all spring long and we are all looking forward to the upcoming season,” Bosse said.
On the seven-on-seven roster was Ryder Kovar, Maddox Crist, Clayton Fajkus, Malik Thomas, OJ Thomas, Alex Henriquez, Randon Polak, Cannon Goudeau, Dan Bartlett, Seth Morton, Jack Morrow, Josh Guthman, Brandon Rucka, Jalen Brown, Ty Warncke, Ty Domel, Ty Grigan, Dominic Munuz, Luke Anderson and Camden Fucik.
