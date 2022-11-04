The Philadelphia Eagles remained the only undefeated team in the National Football League as they defeated the Houston Texans 29-17 Thursday night at NRG Stadium.
The Texans made the Eagles earn their eighth win of the season, but they could not overcome two pass interceptions that caused a 14-point swing.
“We knew who we were playing. Some people will argue they are best team in football right now in the NFL. I thought our guys played hard from start to finish. We didn’t always play smart football, and there are some mistakes we have to eliminate, but I like the way they fought,” Texans’ head coach Lovie Smith said. “Again, we did some good things, but it wasn’t enough. We wanted to get it to the second half and then see what we could do, and some of those critical plays really hurt us. But I saw improvement in our ball club. That gives us a lot of hope going forward.”
The Texans scored on their first possession when Teagan Quitoriano caught a 13-yard pass from Davis Mills with 9:37 to go in the first quarter. The key play on the 9-play, 75-yard drive was a 34-yard pass from Mills to Phillip Dorsett.
The Eagles then took the ensuing kickoff 91 yards on 18 plays culminating in a 2-yard touchdown run by Miles Sanders. The Eagles took the lead, 14-7, in the second quarter when Kenneth Gainwell scored on a 4-yard run with 4:32 to go in the half. The Texans then drove 75 yards in 3:55 to tie the game on a 13-yard pass from Mills to Chris Moore.
In the third quarter, Mills threw an interception on the Texans’ 17-yard line and two plays later, A.J. Brown caught a 17-yard touchdown pass from Jalen Hurts. The Texans then ran the ball down the field, calling eight consecutive running plays, seven by Dameon Pierce. The ground attack ended on the 12 yard line as Ka’imi Fairbairn kicked a 30-yard field goal to bring the Texans closer at 21-17.
Then it was the Eagles turn to march down the field as they put together a 10-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a 4-yard pass from Hurts to Dallas Goedert. An offsides call against the Texans gave the Eagles an opportunity to go for a two-point conversion, which Hurts ran in to make the score 29-17 with 11:22 to go in the game.
The Texans attempted to come back, but a Mills’ interception at the Eagles 12 yard line with 2:08 to go in the game effectively ended the game.
For the game, Mills completed 13 of 22 passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns. Mills had two interceptions and was sacked three times.
“We played against a very good football team, we had a chance, about as good a chance as any, besides the win that we had. I like the direction that we’re going in all phases,” Mills said.
Dameon Pierce rushed 27 times for 139 yards, both were career highs, and Phillip Dorsett had three receptions for 69 yards.
“Every time Dameon Pierce stepped on the field, same type of effort he gives. He is hard to stop. You know, I wouldn’t want to be a defensive back with him having a full head of steam running downhill. You know, when I say just continuing to go, keeping his legs moving, moving the pile. What we want to be, a running football team. Physical running attack. Our tail back kind of says it all in what we would like to be. For that to happen, as I said, offensive line I thought throughout the game I thought we got good push,” Smith said.
For the defense, Jerry Hughes had two sacks.
“Jerry Hughes played the type of game he normally plays. He is going to play hard, and he is a legitimate outside rusher,” Smith said.
Eagles’ quarterback Jalen Hurts completed 21 of 27 passes for 243 yards and two touchdowns while playing in his hometown.
“I think any time I get to come back to the city of Houston, it’s special. This is the first time I’ve ever played back home at the professional level, collegiate level. Never got the opportunity to do it at the collegiate level. So coming back, playing in a place where I built a lot of memories, built a lot of memories with my mom, my dad, coming to watch ball in this same stadium. But I’m proud that my family got to see that today. I’m proud my dad got to see that. I know that’s special to him because my family knows the memories that we’ve had with the Houston Texans, just being around, being involved in the camps, Andre Johnson, him giving me his cleats as a kid. Those are memories that I value. Truly to come home and get a win in this city is special,” Hurts said.
Miles Sanders carried the ball 17 times for 93 yards and a touchdown. Dallas Goedert caught eight passes for 100 yards and one touchdown.
Philadelphia remains the only undefeated team in the league with an 8-0 record, while the Texans fall to 1-6-1.
Next week, the Texans play the New York Giants in New York on Sunday afternoon.
Scoring plays:
Q1: 9:37 HOU Teagan Quitoriano 2-yard touchdown pass from Davis Mills. Ka’imi Fairbairn extra point.
HOU 7, PHL 0
1:33 PHL Mike Sanders 2-yard touchdown run. Jake Elliott extra point
HOU 7, PHL 7
Q2: 4:32 PHL Kenneth Gainwell 4-yard touchdown run. Elliott extra point.
PHL 14, HOU 7
0:37 HOU Chris Moore 13-yard touchdown pass from Mills. Fairbairn extra point.
HOU 14, PHL 14
Q3: 8:04 PHL A.J. Brown 17-yard touchdown pass from Jalen Hurts. Elliott extra point.
PHL 21, HOU 14
1:33 HOU Fairbairn 30-yard field goal.
PHL 21, HOU 17
Q4: 11:22 PHL Dallas Goedert 4-yard touchdown pass from Hurts. Hurts runs for 2 points..
PHL 29, HOU 17
