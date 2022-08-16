El Paso snaps Sugar Land’s 7-game win streak

Outfielder Justin Dirden joined the Sugar Land Space Cowboys ahead of their six-game road trip and immediately made his impact felt in the lineup.
Dirden, who was assigned to the Space Cowboys from Double-A Corpus Chrsiti on Monday, hit a three-run homer in the Space Cowboys’ 13-5 loss to the El Paso Chihuahuas on Sunday night at Southwest University Park.
Through his first four games at the Triple-A level, Dirden has hit .364 (8x22) with three doubles, a home run and eight RBI. Dirden is ranked as the Houston Astros’ No. 28 prospect by MLB.com.
The Space Cowboys opened a six-game home stand against the Oklahoma City Dodgers Tuesday night at Constellation Field.
The Space Cowboys had their seven-game winning streak end with a 6-4 loss to the El Paso Chihuahuas on Friday night. The seven-game streak matched the longest of this season for the Space Cowboys.
El Paso jumped out to a 6-0 lead, scoring six runs in the second. The Space Cowboys carved into the deficit with a three-run fourth. JJ Matijevic, Marty Costes and Niko Goodrum each provided RBI singles. It was Goodrum’s first appearance with the Space Cowboys since being placed on the 7-Day Injured List on June 4. Brandon Bielak tossed five scoreless innings of relief, lowering his ERA to 2.85 with the Space Cowboys this season.
Lewis Brinson homered twice, and Korey Lee added a homer as well, helping the Space Cowboys win their seventh in a row, defeating the El Paso Chihuahuas 8-1 Thursday night at Southwest University Ballpark.
Brinson and Lee each homered in the first, with Brinson delivering a solo homer and Lee a three-run shot. The second homer of the night for Brinson came with a solo blast in the ninth.
The four-run first stood up for Space Cowboys starter Hunter Brown, who allowed just one run on two hits through six innings to pick up the win. Brown leads the Pacific Coast League with a 2.45 ERA, 118 strikeouts and a .190 opponent’s batting average. He’s also second in the league with a 1.12 WHIP.
Upcoming
Friday night will be Texas Renaissance Festival night at Constellation field, along with post-game fireworks. On Saturday there will be a Michael Brantley AL championship ring giveaway. Sunday will feature an Astros affiliate lunchbox.
