The Boling Bulldogs returned to the Friday Night Lights in style, crushing the Palacios Sharks 34-14 on the road.

The Sharks struck first putting together a 60-yard drive and scoring on a quarterback keeper. The Bulldogs offense sputtered on their first drive, turning it over on a fumble at midfield, but Raybert Williamson took the ball right back with a fumble recovery. The Dogs drive it down and Jaxson Urbanek connected with Trenton Jones on a 15-yard touchdown pass.

