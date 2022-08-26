The Boling Bulldogs returned to the Friday Night Lights in style, crushing the Palacios Sharks 34-14 on the road.
The Sharks struck first putting together a 60-yard drive and scoring on a quarterback keeper. The Bulldogs offense sputtered on their first drive, turning it over on a fumble at midfield, but Raybert Williamson took the ball right back with a fumble recovery. The Dogs drive it down and Jaxson Urbanek connected with Trenton Jones on a 15-yard touchdown pass.
The Dogs drive it down to the one yard line on their next possession, but turned it over on downs. They forced a three-and-out and a punt by the Sharks. Kyler Sweat came up with the punt block and the Bulldogs wasted no time scoring as Trenton Jones ran it in from the one.
An interception by Christian Montalvo put an end the next Shark drive at midfield. Ryan O’Neal ran it in from the 38 for the touchdown.
The Sharks tried to put something together at the end of the half, driving it down to the Bulldog three, but Kyler Sweat made another big defensive play, scooping up a fumble on a loose snap end ending the drive.
The Bulldogs extended the lead on their first drive of the second half as Ryan O’Neal rushed from 21 yards out for the score.
After a few back and forth punts, the Dogs found the end zone again as Nathan King took it to the house from 64 yards out, extending the lead to 34-7 with only 10 minutes left to play.
Kaden Lunford got a fumble recovery to stop the Sharks next drive and the Dogs ran most of the time off the clock on the next series. The Sharks found the end zone on the last drive of the game, making the final score 34-14.
