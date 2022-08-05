A pitching duel Tuesday between current and former Houston Astros stars brought a packed house to Constellation Field and a win for the home team.
Lance McCullers Jr., on a rehab assignment with the Triple-A team, faced off against Dallas Keuchel, who was recently acquired by the Texas Rangers and got his first start with the Round Rock Express.
The Space Cowboys got a come-from-behind victory to start a six-game series against the Express, winning 4-3 in front of 7,693 fans at Constellation Field – the largest crowd in the franchise’s Triple-A history.
McCullers tossed 76 pitches over 4 1/3 innings, striking out five batters. He is currently on the 60-Day Injured List with a right forearm strain. After his start, McCullers said the injury isn’t bothering him. What he’s working on now are his pitches.
“I feel really good,” he said. “At this point it’s more about just continuing getting those reps in and feeling crisp. It’s not really about the health so much anymore. I mean, I feel like I am healthy. I just have to, you know, build that stamina a little bit.”
McCullers kept the Express bats quiet through three innings but had to be pulled in the fourth.
“And then the fourth inning you know, I got a little cute and tried to do a couple of things and ended up falling behind a couple guys and, you know, blew through my pitch count limit,” he said.
Overall, he said he was pleased with his progress.
“I mean, curveball, slider, changeup cutter is all good; two-seem is the only thing that’s escaped me a little bit,” he said. “So I’m having a hard time figuring where to start the pitch but I mean, that’s what these games are for. And another bullpen another start here, most likely, and, you know, just kind of reevaluate from there. But all in all, you know, I’m feeling a feeling pretty good and pretty happy.”
McCullers will get another start on the mound for the Space Cowboys on Sunday as the two teams close out the series.
For his part, Keuchel threw four shutout innings for the Express, and left the game after throwing 4 1/3 innings. He gave up three hits and one earned run, walking three and striking out five.
In the series, the Space Cowboys won Tuesday 4-3, lost Wednesday 10-2, and won 2-1 on Thursday behind a stellar performance by pitcher Hunter Brown who struck out nine batters though 5 1/3 innings of relief.
Upcoming
The Space Cowboys conclude the series against the Express this weekend. Saturday is ’80s night with a post-game concert by the Spazmatics. The team will wear special Peanuts cartoon jerseys which will be auctioned off for charity.
On Sunday, in addition to McCullers starting again, the team will give away astronaut themed jerseys to the first 2,000 fans at Constellation Field.
