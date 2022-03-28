Wharton baseball and softball both picked up district wins run-ruling Brookshire Royal at home on Wednesday night.
Rain may have pushed scheduled games on Tuesday back 24 hours, but it wasn’t enough to cool off the bats as the Wharton baseball and softball teams scored a combined 32 runs.
Softball
The Wharton Lady Tigers took advantage of Brookshire Royal Lady Falcons’ mistakes for the 19-0 win in three innings.
The Lady Tigers scored nine of their 10 runs in the bottom of the first inning before recording their first out.
Leading 3-0 and the bases loaded, Lady Tiger sophomore Haliey Rodriguez singled to bring in two runs. In total 15 Lady Tigers batted in the first inning.
The Lady Tigers grabbed three quick outs on defense to put the hot offense back at the plate.
Wharton put the first two runners on base to start the inning and both were driven with a junior Madison Hernandez triple to put the Lady Tigers ahead 12-0. Wharton added seven more runs in the inning.
Hernandez had a team-high three RBIs and sophomore Sinahyah Martinez scored three runs.
Baseball
The Wharton Tigers breezed past the Brookshire Royal Falcons 13-1 in five innings to open district play.
Every Tiger had at least one hit in the openers with juniors Sammie Mendez and Ryan Guzman driving in six of their 13 runs.
Wharton junior Robert Rodriquez spread out four hits and one earned run over five innings of work, striking out five Falcons.
Tied at one, the Tigers took control of the game in the bottom the second, scoring five runs.
With no outs and a runner on second, Rodriquez doubled to give Wharton a lead they never give up. Junior Jayrod Jackson followed with a single to make it 3-0. Back-to-back singles loaded the bases for the Tigers. Mendez picked up the first out of the inning with a flyout, but deep enough to score a run. A walk to junior Jaden Compian re-loaded the bases. Guzman doubled to bring home two more Tigers to make it 6-1.
Rodriquez faced one batter over the minimum in the final three innings.
Wharton’s offense kept scoring three runs in the third and four in the fourth to finish out the night.
