Wharton Lady Tiger track program has shown well in the speed and field events this year. Wharton sophomore J’Honesty Smith is one of the fastest girls in the county with the fastest 400-meter dash. The Lady Tigers relay teams have also shown a lot of speed this year, with the second fastest 4x100 and 4x400-meter relay teams in the county.
Below are the top-five girls athletes from around the county in each event:
East Bernard: Avery Scott: 14.41
Wharton: Genisis Velasquez: 14.42
Louise: Addison Lewis: 14.55
Boling: Suri Weaver: 14.91
Louise: Rhiley Drozd: 14.96
El Campo: Madison Holmes: 26.32
East Bernard: Malaya Thomas: 26.75
El Campo: Ja’Kaela Higgins: 27.78
Wharton: Kadyn Smith: 30.03
Boling: Landynn Tompkins: 30.14
Wharton: J’Honesty Smith: 1:04.02
El Campo: Calli Pardo- 1:07.62
East Bernard: Anna Witte: 1:08.42
Boling: Alana Rodriguez: 1:09.34
Boling: Bianca Sanchez: 1:13.27
East Bernard: Ashlynn Lemos: 2:31.66
Boling: Karli Horta: 2:45.40
Boling: Bianca Sanchez: 2:56.25
Louise: Madison Grant: 3:06.58
East Bernard: Ashlynn Lemos: 5:52.75
Boling: Karli Horta: 6:00.58
East Bernard: Jasmine Munivez: 13:29.26
El Campo: Adeline Hundl: 16.90
East Bernard: Bailey Leopold: 18.12
Boling: Morgan Krasucky: 19.22
East Bernard: Grace Wilcox: 19.34
Louise: Kaileigh Kocurek: 20.85
East Bernard: Bailey Leopold 49.43
El Campo: Adeline Hundl: 51.72
East Bernard: Grace Wilcox: 52.55
Boling: Morgan Krasucky 54.83
Louise: Kaileigh Kocurek: 1:00.98
El Campo: Madison Holmes: 16’-9.75”
East Bernard: Bailey Leopold: 15’-10”
Boling: Haley Fojtik: 15’-6.5”
Wharton: J’Honesty Smith: 15’-6”
Louise: Addison Lewis: 15’
Boling: Madison Malone: 34-09.5”
El Campo: Kendra Miller: 30’-7.5”
East Bernard: Brea Glover: 30’-7”
East Bernard: Emma Logan: 99’-1”
Boling: Madison Malone: 97’-7”
Boling: Ellie Voulgaris: 83’-9.5”
East Bernard: Bailey Leopold: 32’-5”
Louise: Vandy Kocian: 31’-8”
Boling: Suri Weaver: 31’-3”
Boling: Cheyanne Brooks: 30’-9”
El Campo: Adeline Hundl: 4’-8”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.