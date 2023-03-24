Wharton Lady Tiger track program has shown well in the speed and field events this year. Wharton sophomore J’Honesty Smith is one of the fastest girls in the county with the fastest 400-meter dash. The Lady Tigers relay teams have also shown a lot of speed this year, with the second fastest 4x100 and 4x400-meter relay teams in the county. 

Below are the top-five girls athletes from around the county in each event:

