Fishing reports

Roger Soape

Winter fishing has been awesome in the Palacios area. Our trout have finally shown back up with the cooler weather and we have been catching some solid fish.

The local rivers have been go-to spots for about the last two weeks. The Colorado river, Tres Palacios and Lavaca have been holding solid 18-20” trout on 3/8-ounce lead heads rigged with DSL lures in purple rain and magic grass. There are lots of fish in the 15-16” range which is encouraging after this summer’s poor trout fishing.

