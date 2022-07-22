The 2022 Major League Baseball first-year player draft saw two players with Wharton County connections drafted.
Two former Wharton County Junior College Pioneers saw their names called this past week in right-hander Ryan Jennings and lefty Cameron Foster.
Jennings was drafted in the fourth round by the Toronto Blue Jays, while Foster went to the Mets in the 14th round.
Both players played for the Pioneers during the 2018 and 2019 seasons before going on to four-year universities. Between them, they had a 20-10 record for Wharton.
“(They) were really, really good for us making big jumps from their freshman to sophomore season,” Wharton County Junior College Athletic Director Keith Case said.
Case’s final season as the Pioneers coach was 2019, the pair’s last year in Wharton.
“The game came really fast for them as a freshman. It slowed down, and they were really good their sophomore year,” Case said. “I’m really proud of them. (Jennings) is a guy that can be a starter or a reliever with three pitches, fastball, changeup and slider. Foster is probably going to be a reliever. He started a lot of games for us as a sophomore but he’s really a two-pitch guy with a fastball and breaking ball.”
Case shared that when Jennings first came to Wharton, he was a shortstop before eventually making the switch to pitcher.
Jennings threw 142 innings to go with a 3.99 ERA. Foster pitched 85.1 innings to go with a 5.70 ERA.
“To see (Jennings) get his name called in the fourth round was cool, really cool,” Case said. “I thought (Foster) could have gone in day two but he was a little anxious and glad to see the Mets (take him). I’m glad to see they both got a chance.”
Currently, no player with Pioneer roots is in the Major League. Former Wharton County Pioneer Spencer Griffin is in AAA in the Los Angeles Angels system. He played for the junior college in 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.