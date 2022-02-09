After being swept at home during basketball season by El Campo, the Wharton Lady Tigers and Tigers defended their home turf in soccer and defeated the Ladybirds and the Ricebirds Monday night at Eddie Joseph Memorial Stadium.
The Lady Tigers used an early barrage of offense to sink the Ladybirds 6-1. With the win, the Lady Tigers are 2-1. The Ladybirds dropped to 0-3.
The Ricebirds and the Tigers went back and forth with Wharton grabbing a late lead for the 3-2 win. The loss is the first for El Campo, dropping to 2-1. Wharton is now 1-1-1.
Lady Tigers
The Wharton Lady Tigers scored early and often against El Campo, jumping out to a 2-0 lead within the first seven minutes. By halftime, Wharton extended their lead to 5-0.
Lady Tiger junior Madison Hernandez had a hat trick against El Campo.
Wharton’s striker scored the first goal of the game beating the defense getting singled one-on-one with the keeper. Seconds later, Lady Tiger senior Aaliyah Rodriguez got a rebound from a shot inside the box and dumped it into the back of the net for one of her two goals in the game.
Rodriguez put Wharton up 3-0 midway through the first half. El Campo tried to clear a corner kick from Wharton, but Lady Tiger senior Kaylie Goad stole the pass, made a cross to Rodriguez who put it into the back of the net.
El Campo got on the scoreboard in the second half of the game.
Goad scored for the Lady Tigers fourth of the game.
“We played good from years before,” Rodriguez said. “We got new players that are really dedicated this year. We’ve been working hard as a team at practice and putting all that work to use.”
Tigers
Wharton grabbed their first lead of the game with five minutes left and held on for the win over El Campo.
The Tigers had four corners in the second half, and their fourth corner gave them the lead.
Senior Tiger Ronaldo Gomez drilled a corner towards the net, senior Luis Ocampo got his head on the ball and senior Aldo Gonzales kicked the ball into the back of the net.
“I just kept drilling them into the center,” Gomez said. “I realized defenders weren’t picking up the ball. I (told) my team crash in there and they did and one landed.”
El Campo had chances throughout the night with nine shots on goal, including two free-kicks within the 15-yard line.
The Ricebirds had good possession in the first half. The Tigers in the second half came out more aggressive and had the ball in El Campo’s end of the field most of the 40 minutes.
El Campo sophomore Nicholas Montes and junior Alexis Salazar each scored a goal.
Tigers’ Gomez scored two goals.
Wharton plays Brazosport on Saturday at home, the Lady Tigers play at 10 a.m. the Tigers game follows.
