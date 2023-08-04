With the sun high in the sky, the varsity Boling Bulldogs went through drills on the practice field while the underclassmen worked on the softball field until team drills every so often brought the two together Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs were treated to some cloud cover along with a breeze that was fairly consistent throughout their second official practice making the 95-degree temperature around 6 p.m. bearable. The all rap soundtrack of last year was dumped in favor of a mix of country, rap and classic rock and rock, keeping the mood throughout practice light but focused.
Boling started with offensive positional drills before moving to team drills, adding the underclassmen in to give them looks as they ran through plays. The varsity team finished by running offensive plays against air.
Coming into the season, Boling needed to replace all of their offensive linemen, graduating five starters. While they have youth at the position, Bulldog head coach Kevin Urbanek has been happy with what he’s seen so far from his new line.
“They’re all big strong kids and hard workers. Those guys were here just about all summer. We had 31 workouts and every one of them came 25 plus times,” Urbanek said. “These five-six guys are figuring it out.”
Bulldog senior running back Ryan O’Neal who has been injured during the offseason, was at practice Tuesday night talking with players and offering encouragement during drills.
“I like seeing (him out there),” Urbanek said. “The kids like seeing him and hopefully in a month or two he’ll be running.”
The Bulldogs shifted to defensive positional drills and then put everything learned together in team drills, as they learned the system from new Bulldog coach Matt Miracle. The new Boling coach last season was the head coach at High Island, a 1A school.
The practice ended with the defensive secondary playing a version of seven-on-seven against the underclassmen offense. The defensive front got their work in practicing run fits, ending their final day without pads until next year.
Boling finished the week this morning with full pads and going full speed for the first time this season.
“It’s good to get all the stuff on, even though we’re not going to go full blow and take people to the ground,” Urbanek said.
While it will be full contact, Urbanek opts to save the truly hard hits for actual gameplay on Thursday and Friday nights.
The Bulldogs’ next step in their journey toward the regular season is two scrimmages against two private schools, the first against John XXIII in Boling next Friday, the final also at home against Tomball Christian HomeSchool on Aug. 17.
The Bulldogs finished 8-4 last season and 4-2 in district, making it to the second round of the playoffs.
