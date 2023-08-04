With the sun high in the sky, the varsity Boling Bulldogs went through drills on the practice field while the underclassmen worked on the softball field until team drills every so often brought the two together Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs were treated to some cloud cover along with a breeze that was fairly consistent throughout their second official practice making the 95-degree temperature around 6 p.m. bearable. The all rap soundtrack of last year was dumped in favor of a mix of country, rap and classic rock and rock, keeping the mood throughout practice light but focused.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.