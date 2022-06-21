The Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Houston Astros) returned to Constellation Field this week, riding the momentum of two consecutive series wins, the latest on the road against rival Round Rock Express (Texas Rangers).
The Space Cowboys went 4-2 at Dell Diamond last week and ran a seven-game winning streak, the longest winning streak in franchise history, half way through Saturday night’s game where a 5-0 lead ended in an 8-5 loss. The Express beat Sugar Land 8-3 on Sunday afternoon. Previously, the Space Cowboys swept the Las Vegas Aviators in a three-game series to start the win streak.
There were several highlights for the Space Cowboys in Round Rock. On Sunday, Corey Julks belted his 15th home run of the season. Julks leads the team in homers and is tied for third in the Pacific Coast League. He is also tied for sixth of all Triple A players.
Jake Meyers and Taylor Jones continued their MLB rehab assignments, each making their 11th start with Sugar Land. Jones started in left field and Meyers started in center field, going 1-for-4.
On Saturday, Sugar Land jumped out to a 5-0 lead through their half of the fifth. Korey Lee drilled a three-run home run to the left-field berm in the fourth. It was the ninth home run of the year for Lee, who is ranked as the Houston Astros’ No. 2 prospect, per MLBPipeline.
Pitcher Hunter Brown continued his prolific strikeout rate, punching out seven batters through four innings of work. Brown leads the Pacific Coast League with 80 strikeouts and is fourth with a 2.89 ERA.
Willie Calhoun delivered a three-run double in the fifth and Bubba Thompson hit a two-run inside-the-park home run in the sixth to lead the Round Rock offense.
Friday’s game saw Enmanuel Valdez deliver a two-run homer and an RBI single to help drive the Space Cowboys to a 6-5 win over the Express. Valdez was tied for first in the Pacific Coast League with six home runs in June.
Pedro León finished the night 2-for-4 with a double and a stolen base. He was tied for first in the PCL with 16 doubles and is tied for fourth with 17 stolen bases.
JJ Matijevic, who was promoted to the Astros last week, got both his first Major League hit and home run with one swing of the bat Sunday against the Chicago White Sox.
Upcoming
The Space Cowboys returned to Constellation Field on Tuesday for a six-game series against the Tacoma Rainiers (Seattle Mariners). The series pits Sugar Land (28-38), last in the Pacific Coast League East, against Tacoma (26-39), last in the Pacific Coast League West.
Promotions include Pride Night on Thursday, a pro wrestling show with a meet-and-greet opportunity with Booker T., and a Brewfest on Saturday, followed by a Space Cowboys-themed cowboy hat giveaway on Sunday.
