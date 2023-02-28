Lady Tigers hunting for soccer playoffs

Lady Tiger senior Madison Hernandez dribbles the ball through some Palacios defenders earlier in the season. Hernandez is second on the team in goals.

 Photo by Joshua Reese

The Wharton Lady Tigers are on the outside of the playoffs but not out of the postseason mix with four games left to play.

The Lady Tigers dropped both their week five games, a home loss to Calhoun and they lost via penalty kicks to El Campo on the road.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.