Lady Tigers hunting for soccer playoffs

The Wharton Lady Tigers are on the outside of the playoffs but not out of the postseason mix with four games left to play.
The Lady Tigers dropped both their week five games, a home loss to Calhoun and they lost via penalty kicks to El Campo on the road.
Wharton has 13 points, four away from Palacios for the final playoff spot.
Lady Tiger sophomore Barbara Plaza is leading the team with five goals and senior Madison Hernandez is right behind her with four.
In week six, the Lady Tigers play Hallettsville at home and Rice Consolidated on the road. A pair of wins could help boost their playoff chances down the stretch.
The Wharton Tigers dropped both of their week five games. The Tigers lost to El Campo on the road and Calhoun at home.
The Tigers have six points, five points ahead of Hallettsville which is in last place.
Wharton’s youth has been behind most of their scoring this season with sophomore Christopher Enriquez leading them with four goals and freshman Emiliano Herrera behind him with three.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.