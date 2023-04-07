Wharton’s Dickerson named Newcomer of the Year

Wharton sophomore post Jacoryan Dickerson posts up against an El Campo during a home game this past season. Dickerson earned the district's newcomer of the year award.

 Courtesy photo

The Wharton Runnin’ Tigers missed out on the playoffs, but they showed District 25 a lot and came away with one of the highest honors from the district coaches.

Runnin’ Tiger sophomore post Jacoryan Dickerson stood out throughout district and was awarded the District Newcomer of the Year. Dickerson started the season playing with the junior varsity and joined the Runnin’ Tigers against Brookshire Royal on the second district game. The following game he had a double-double against El Campo and never looked back.

