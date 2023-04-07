Wharton’s Dickerson named Newcomer of the Year

The Wharton Runnin’ Tigers missed out on the playoffs, but they showed District 25 a lot and came away with one of the highest honors from the district coaches.
Runnin’ Tiger sophomore post Jacoryan Dickerson stood out throughout district and was awarded the District Newcomer of the Year. Dickerson started the season playing with the junior varsity and joined the Runnin’ Tigers against Brookshire Royal on the second district game. The following game he had a double-double against El Campo and never looked back.
“Dickerson is a very smart, coachable and disciplined student-athlete who plays with a lot of emotion,” Runnin’ Tiger coach Xavier Jackson said. “The other coaches were shocked he missed the first two district games, but we believe he moved up at the right time. He is a three-sport athlete, and we are going to be very excited to watch him excel in the classroom and athletic events over the next two years.”
Dickerson averaged 8.4 rebounds a game, leading Wharton, and he scored 10.1 points, to go with four double-doubles in his 10 games.
Two other Runnin’ Tigers earned top district honors. Wharton senior guard Edward Sanders III received first-team recognition and junior point guard Ja’Korian Baldridge picked up second-team honors.
Sanders was everywhere for the Runnin’ Tigers, contributing across the court, filling up the stat sheet. Sanders averaged 10.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists a game during district.
“Sanders has a high basketball IQ and he is a very skilled guard. Sanders had some injuries in November and December, which prevented us from starting him at point guard,” Jackson said. “As we know, Sanders at PG was very exciting to see where he can shoot the three, blow past perimeter defenders, finish at the basket and also find open teammates for uncontested shots. We believe Sanders can get stronger and possibly make a college basketball roster, which is a dream of his.”
Baldridge created chaos on offense by driving the lane and scoring or passing out to shooters. He was a factor on defense, leading the team in steals. Baldridge averaged 9.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.1 steals per game.
“He is the most fun to watch out of all of our student-athletes because Baldridge can do a lot on both ends defensively and offensively,” Jackson said. “He can guard the opponent’s best player and get everybody involved when the ball is in his hands. Baldridge hustles to get steals, rebounds and blocks as a smaller guard. We hope he can find the voice to help lead us to the playoffs next year.”
Rounding out the Runnin’ Tigers honors were senior Kameron Mitchell, junior Angell Gaona and sophomore Keilon Jackson, earning honorable mentions.
The Runnin’ Tigers fell one game shy of the playoffs, finishing with a 5-7 district record. This was Jackson’s first season leading the Runnin’ Tigers and down the stretch, they won five of their last eight games to put them into playoff contention.
District MVP: Torin Wilkins: Royal
Offensive MVP: Oliver Miles: El Campo
Defense MVP: Kaddon Hubbard: Navasota
C0-Newcomer of the Year: Jacoryan Dickerson: Wharton, Jabari Foley: El Campo
Coach of the Year: Kevin Lewis: El Campo (district champions)
